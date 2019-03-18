LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at the NCAA's East Regional, where Louisville will begin play Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa, against Minnesota.
The regional round will be played in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena.
FAVORITE: Duke is not only the favorite to win the region but is the 5-2 favorite to win the entire NCAA Tournament.
DARK HORSES: Yale is a good-shooting team and has perhaps the rarest of birds – an Ivy Leaguer with a chance to jump to the NBA early in Yale junior point guard Miye Oni. The Bulldogs can score – they put up 97 points in the Ivy League Tournament title game. Whether any of that is enough to knock off troubled No. 3 seed LSU and some of its “strong-ass” talent, however, is debatable. Look for No. 9 seed UCF and 7-6 center Tacko Fall to upend No. 8 VCU and earn a shot at Duke, and take a hard look at Liberty against Mississippi State.
MARQUEE PLAYERS: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish of Duke, Cassius Winston of Michigan State; Tremont Waters of LSU; Bruno Fernando of Maryland; Kerry Blackshear of Virginia Tech and Jordan Nwora of Louisville.
BEST PLAYER YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF: Yale’s Miye Oni averaged 17.6 points per game this season, along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists from the point guard spot. He had committed to a Division III school when he started to hit the radar of bigger programs while a senior in high school. He’s projected as a second-round NBA Draft pick by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
BEST TOURNAMENT COACH: Tom Izzo just keeps winning. Sometimes you can’t figure out how. The Spartans just hang around and then you say, ‘Oh, they’re still here.’ They’ve navigated an injury-filled 2018-19 season and some thought they belonged as a No. 1 seed. Regardless, Izzo is 47-20 in NCAA play, has been to seven Final Fours and won a title. You don’t want to face him in March.
WORST TOURNAMENT COACH: Maryland’s Mark Turgeon was Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2015 but is 8-8 in NCAA Tournament play and needs to break through to the Sweet 16 for tourney momentum this year. His team is coming off a head-scratching loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament, though, which doesn’t inspire enthusiasm.
TEAM WITH SOMETHING TO PROVE: LSU is the SEC regular-season champion but a bombshell report about coach Will Wade participating in schemes to pay players hit the national news, now Wade has been suspended and the Tigers lost their SEC Tournament opener to Florida.
BEST TEAM IN MARCH: Duke has been to 12 Final Fours and won five NCAA championships under Krzyzewski, and that’ll do, though the Blue Devils have had their share of mysterious upset losses in the tournament.
WORST TEAM IN MARCH: Minnesota has been to 14 NCAA Tournaments, but four of those were vacated, including the school’s only Final Four in 1997. Tossing out the vacated games, the Gophers have just two NCAA Tournament wins in the past 25 years and just 1-for-8 since 1997.
FOUR TEAMS YOU’LL SEE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.: Duke, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Michigan State.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.