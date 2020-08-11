LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences to cancel their football and other fall sports seasons on Tuesday, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said his league feel safe to move forward.
The SEC took a more cautious scheduling approach, delaying its first games until Sept. 28, and the start of practice until late August. After Tuesday's events, he said he still has faith in that approach.
"I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today," he said. "I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to supporting a healthy environment for our student athletes."
Sankey said the SEC continues to evaluate its results and practices as more becomes known about COVID-19 and its impacts on elite athletes.
"We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day."
The SEC plans to play a 10-game conference-only schedule in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.