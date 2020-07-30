LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Southeastern Conference has delayed the start of its football season to Sept. 26 and will play a schedule of 10 conference games only, after a vote of league presidents on Thursday.
The vote means the annual rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky will not happen this season and that Kentucky will replace nonconference games with contests against SEC rivals.
The SEC Championship will be held Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"I fully support the SEC’s decision to move to conference-only games, though we are disappointed we won’t have the chance to compete with Louisville for the Governor’s Cup this season," Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said. "That series means a great deal to the Commonwealth and we look forward to working with Louisville to continue the series in seasons to come."
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release that, in the end, the final determination on the decision came down to player safety.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
This vote came after discussions among the SEC's presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, conference office staff and medical advisors, led by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
"After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs," Sankey said.
The SEC has not released an updated schedule or teams that each school will face. Those will come later. All UK knows of its schedule is that it will include 10 league opponents, one mid-season open date, and an open date on Dec. 12.
"Our adjusted schedule puts us in the best possible position to play the 2020 football season," Barnhart said. "We are excited to focus as a football program and an athletics department on preparing to kick off the season on Sept. 26."
As far as potential disruptions, Sankey says the league will deal with them as they happen.
"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur," Sankey said. "It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.