LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On a corkboard in the Churchill Downs barn office of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, above his desk, is a piece of paper with the words, "The Cowboy Code." The final item: Always finish what you start.
On Friday, the 86-year-old master of his craft put on a clinic in that. His talented filly, Secret Oath, returned to her winning form after a difficult trip against the boys in the Arkansas Derby, putting away one of the best Kentucky Oaks fields in recent memory to win the $1.25 million test by 2 lengths, the fifth time Lukas has won the race.
Beside Lukas watching the race was one of his former assistants and himself a Kentucky Oaks winner, Dallas Stewart.
"He nearly broke my arm he grabbed it so hard," Lukas quipped.
In the tunnel, another former assistant and Oaks-winning trainer Todd Pletcher was there to embrace him.
Now 40 years after he first won the Oaks and, just as impressive, 32 years after he last won it, Lukas may move a bit slower. But he still knows the way to the winner's circle.
His white cowboy hat got swallowed up in a crowd of well-wishers. I lost it for a time in the post-race celebration, because the connections turn their back on the crowd for post-race photos. But then he returned, helped by a state trooper, and his cane, as he made his way down from the elevated turf course, and across the soggy Churchill Downs track. The old man and a sea of goodwill.
"Every one of these you know, when you're 86, going to be 87 in a few months, you know that there are not a lot of them in front of you yet," Lukas said. "And I'm still getting up the same as I did when I was 40 and still on that pony every morning. And we got good 2 year olds. So I just want to get up and have a Secret Oath or something to look forward to when I get to the barn every day. I always say at clinics when you have passion for anything, you eliminate the excuses. When you got passion for something, you'll stay up all night, go without food, drive, sleep, whatever to get where you want to go. And when you have these fillies that show up in your life, like this one or a colt, it's such an incentive and drive for me."
They keep him running. Lukas arrives at the racetrack at 4:30 every morning and his on his horse around 5. His wife, Laurie, an accomplished quarter horse trainer, is with him.
Secret Oath, unfailingly, went out with his first group every day at 5:15. A homebred by Rob and Stacy Mitchell's Briland Farm in Lexington, she was sired by Arrogate, a 3-year-old champion, out of the mare Absinthe Minded.
She was born right on the farm, with the Mitchells in attendance, as is every horse they run. The couple has never bought a racehorse.
"That's just our way of doing it," Rob Mitchell said. "Other people have other ways. That's fine. But if we raise a horse, we foaled it and we delivered the foal itself."
"We put our heart and soul into that horse," Stacy Mitchell said.
"She usually sleeps in the barn and delivers them," Rob said.
"I call him when the water breaks," she replied. And a room full of reporters laughed.
They raised the filly and put her in the sales ring, but nobody was interested and they brought her home.
"That was more panicking than the night she was born, you know?" Stacey Mitchell said. "We're very blessed that the clouds and the heavens worked out just right and she didn't sell for a reason. And here we are today."
They are here with the same filly nobody wanted, whom they went on to nominate for the Triple Crown for the express purpose of a chance to run in the Preakness, which Lukas said will be a possibility for her.
And they are here with Lukas. I remember Lukas in his heyday. The private plane. The Rolls Royce. The flash. He may not walk as well as he did. But put him on a horse and he's rock solid. And give him a good one to train and he's right at home. He's just been through all the frills, and these days, boils things down to their essence.
"When we win the first one, we think it's us and we get all puffed up and we think we've really done something," he said. "After you win one and you think it a little while, the real satisfaction is when you can put these people that work with these horses and raise them and so forth in that position. That's always been our M.O. going into it. After we won that first one Blush With Pride, then you think, boy, we did everything. But the real joy of doing this is to let these owners have the opportunity to enjoy this and get that thrill."
The Cowboy Code is written all over this win. Among the items: "Do what has to be done. Be tough but fair." Lukas had to make a tough decision to change jockeys after a series of bad trips. He made the move to Luis Saez, who gave her an excellent trip on Friday.
"That was a tough call," Lukas said. "We're so fond of Luis Contreras that rode her. It was a good fit. We got into trouble in three of those races pretty much. And he knew it. We knew it. Rob knew it. So we evaluate everything we're at. And Luis became available. . . . This is a cold, hard game, and you have to make business decisions. If you lead with your heart, you get in trouble. Every time."
Lukas read the horse. He saw the potential. He drew it out. He made the tough calls. And to celebrate, 32 years after his last Oaks victory, the plan is a lot simpler than it used to be.
"We usually go to Wendy's," Lukas said. "We get the chili. And then we get the double cheeseburger. And Laurie cooks up a little pasta and we take the double cheeseburger and break it up into the chili and pour it over the pasta. And that's it."
So there it is. No fancy ending here. If you can find a better way to wind down a career than Wayne Lukas, have at it.
And chances are, he's not finished. He had a horse entered into the Kentucky Derby, but scratched him Friday morning because he just didn't feel like he was training up to the race well.
Another tough call. But Lukas, on the doorstep of 87 years of age, can still make all the right ones. So lift a Frosty to toast the man who is reminding us all that age, like the Beyer Speed Figure, is just a number.
