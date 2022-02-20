LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In response to a close loss at No. 24 North Carolina, the University of Louisville women's basketball team was scrambling – but not in a bad way – in Sunday's 70-64 win over No. 23 Virginia Tech.
The "scramble" refers to Louisville's full-court pressure. Head coach Jeff Walz wanted to run it to slow down the Hokies, to have to guard them for less time in their half-court offense. But a by-product of the frenetic press was 10 Louisville steals and 21 points off turnovers against the team with the fewest turnovers per game in the ACC.
"What we tried to do throughout the entire game on every made basket was to try to disrupt their flow of offense," Walz said. "We did a really good job of doubling the point guard, making her throw back to the four, and then she'd bring it across half court to where they've got only 18-19 seconds to run offense. . . . We scrambled tonight. We scrambled defensively like we have in the past. And we've got to get back to it. You know when we played Michigan here at home, Kentucky here and, you know, at UConn, different places. We've got to scramble."
Louisville scrambled its way to its 16th straight home victory, dating back to last season, one shy of the school record. It would've matched the school record had Virginia not missed its date at the KFC Yum! Center.
And the game showed the Cards' ability to bounce back from a loss. Walz called his team's attention to the scouting report in Chapel Hill perhaps its worst of the season. On Sunday, in the final home game of the regular season, the Cardinals were dialed in.
They ran Virginia Tech off the 3-point line, allowing just 4-of-17 shooting. And while the Hokies' talented post player, Elizabeth Kitley, finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, no other player finished in double-figures.
Louisville, meanwhile, jumped to an early 8-point lead, stretched it to 15 in the second quarter and opened a 22-point lead in the third, against a solid, nationally ranked opponent. They outscored Virginia Tech 44-16 in the paint and 21-11 off turnovers.
"We're a really good basketball team," Walz said. "I've said it. We're good enough to get to a Final Four. We're also good enough to go out in the first weekend."
Hailey Van Lith had nine points in the second quarter to help Louisville open it up, and finished with 20 points overall. Emily Engstler, playing on her Senior Day, finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out.
Even that, the transfer from Syracuse said, was a fitting curtain call. The crowd of 10,294 gave her a standing ovation as she headed to the bench.
"I think it's funny," she said. "We all know I foul a lot, so I think that was the only way for me to go out. . . . I just appreciate the fans. For me to only be here for one year and to be embraced the way I have and for them to show me so much love is really great."
It also was the last regular season home appearance for Kianna Smith, who finished with 11 points, and Chelsie Hall, who has started every game at point guard.
The trio circled the court after the game, greeting fans.
But as in most seasons for Louisville, this is not the end. The Cardinals expect to return to the KFC Yum! Center to open NCAA Tournament play.
"I think one thing about our team is that we can have a bad game but at the end of the day, we're still building and we're still getting better," Van Lith said. "And we didn't go backwards this game. So, I think that just because we had a bad game or didn't execute our game plan last game. It doesn't mean that we are that team again today. And I think we proved that and we're clearly still getting better."
The game also served as the annual breast cancer awareness game, rescheduled from two weeks ago, when Virginia did not make the trip to Louisville.
"I'm really glad we were able to play this game," Engstler said. "It was great to meet the survivors and see how much this meant to them, see all the pink in the arena. In that situation, it's not about us. It's great to meet some of those people and hear what they've overcome."
The Cards will finish the season with a pair of road games, at Pittsburgh on Thursday at 6 and at Notre Dame on Sunday at noon in a game to be televised by ESPN. At 14-2 in the ACC, the Cardinals are currently the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, one game behing leader N.C. State, who is 16-1.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.