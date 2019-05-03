CRAWFORD | Serengeti Empress leads wire to wire to give Amoss his first Kentucky Oaks win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Horse racing can take a deep breath, and trainer Tom Amoss and the connections of Serengeti Empress can smile wide after a wire-to-wire victory in Friday's $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks.
A scary moment at the start of the race, Positive Spirit appearing to clip heels with a competitor after breaking from the No. 6 post and spilling rider Manuel Franco, ended up without serious injuries reported for either horse or rider.
Serengeti Empress, who was well wide of the trouble out of the No. 13 hole, hurried to the front and stayed there to hold off Liora and Lady Apple.
"I've never won a race this big in my entire life, and I've been training since 1987 and I've won a lot of races. … It's a rush of emotions."
Serengeti Empress paid $28.00 to win, $14.80 and $9.60. Liora paid $36.60 and $17.00, and Lady Apple $7 to show. Favored Bellafina finished fifth.
Outriders quickly got to Positive Spirit and gained control of the filly, who was reported to have no serious injury after the race, perhaps a soft tissue injury but nothing more. NBC reported that Franco, who walked off under his own power, was not seriously injured.
Serengeti Empress had bled significantly in her last week and was vanned off after the Fairgrounds Oaks in her last race.
"I was reading all these comments that she's hurt, but she was never hurt, obviously," Amoss said.
Amoss had pretty well decided not to run her in the Oaks, but wanted to put rumors about her health to rest. He sent her to the track and filmed her using his iPhone during a workout after that.
"I just wanted people to see she was all right with her health," Amoss said. "But my exercise rider misunderstood, and I saw her coming around again. And her ears were pricked and she was looking good."
Amoss decided after returning to the barn, and having her scoped, that he would send her in the Oaks. It's a good thing he did.
