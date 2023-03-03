LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's March, and the University of Louisville women's basketball team appeared to have a different look in its eye when it took the court to open ACC Tournament play against Wake Forest in Greensboro, N.C., Friday morning. The Cards looked hungry, and not just because the game tipped off an hour before lunch.
It was no coincidence, coach Jeff Walz said after his team devoured Wake Forest 74-48 behind a game-high 26 points from Hailey Van Lith. It was the largest margin of victory ever for a Louisville team in an ACC Tournament game, and the Cards' largest margin of victory over an ACC opponent this season.
Louisville will get a third shot at top-seeded Notre Dame — and second in less than a week — in a noon semifinal on Saturday (ACC Network).
"It's March now, and that's something that we've taken pride in here in this program is the energy is turned up," Walz said. "My intensity gets turned up. Our practices -- like I say, the last few days if I coached like that the entire year, I might not have anybody on the team. Times have changed. You can't just go at them the entire season."
Walz nodded to point guard Chrislyn Carr, who had 16 points Friday after returning to the starting lineup for the first time in eight games.
"I told this one here after our home finale that if she didn't practice with a purpose and energy on Tuesday and Wednesday, she was not getting on the airplane to come here because I wasn't going to coach that crap," Walz said. "Because her performance and effort (against Notre Dame) was -- bad is an understatement."
Walz, however, says there's a good reason he can speak with such candor.
"The difference is I have relationships where when I screw up -- last year here at this tournament, I screwed up. I subbed too early (in losing a 16-point fourth quarter lead in a first-game loss to Miami). It was my fault. It wasn't on the kids, it was on me. And I've got no problem admitting it. But we're going to hold each other accountable, players and coaches, and when you can do that, it's amazing what can get done. I'm just very appreciative of all of them. It was a fun three days of practice, and then we played like we practiced."
More keys to Friday's win:
HAILEY VAN LITH'S STARTS
The junior guard has struggled from 3-point range at times this season, but she made her first four against Wake Forest and had 17 of Louisville's 20 points in the first quarter. And her play at the beginning of each half helped the Cards seize control of the game.
She had 21 first-half points, and set a key screen on an early second-half possession to free up Olivia Cochran as part of her 6 straight points to open the second half after Wake had pulled within 10 just before halftime.
Louisville opened the second half with a 19-4 run that put the game away. Van Lith's final total of 26 points were just two shy of Asia Durr's record of 28 for single-game scoring in an ACC Tournament contest.
"Except for a little stretch there in the second quarter, the way we came out in that third quarter is exactly the way you have to play," Walz said. "We scored on the first play. It wasn't perfect. It's not like it came off the first option. Mykasa (Robinson) made a great pass to Olivia. and those are the shots I talk to Olivia about all the time. When she can make that free-throw line jump shot, then it changes everything for her, because now she's got a pretty quick first step, she can get to the rim. But if they don't guard you up there, then it's harder to score. I thought when that one went in to start the half, the second half, I was like, okay, this is going to be a good sign, and it was. . . . If we can just eliminate the bonehead decisions -- I like to say, just remove your head from your rear end -- then I think we have a chance no matter who we play."
THE CASE FOR MYKASA
Walz put senior Mykasa Robinson on Wake Forest's top scorer, Jewel Spear. Robinson hounded the the junior guard into 5 of 16 shooting. She finished with 15 points, one below her average, but nothing like the 19-point second half performance she turned in one day prior, when the Deacons came from 18 down to upset Florida State.
The game made a statement for Robinson, who also had 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals. She was passed over for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and Walz made a point to say something.
"Personally, and I'm not attacking anybody because I think it's great, but I think we've got the best defensive player in this league," Walz said. " I've never coached a kid like Mykasa here that can guard the 1 through the 5. It does not matter. Her sophomore year we're playing in the Elite 8 game against Stanford and she's guarding their 5. It just doesn't matter. We knew hey, she's our best defender, we're going to have to put her on Spear. And I thought she did a really good job of trying frustrate her, trying to make her work, and she made a few tough shots. But I think it eventually wore her down, and that's what we had to do. Because at their place she kicked our rear. She's a special player, and she absolutely took it to us, and we were just like, OK, if they're going to beat us, we can't let her do it."
'PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER'
Both Walz and Robinson called the game Louisville's best start-to-finish effort of the season. Though it had short lapses after gaining big leads, it managed to avoid prolonged ruts offensively, and maintained defensive pressure throughout the game.
"We've been waiting for a game like this all year, just to put it all together," Robinson said. "It's exciting to see that happen for us, and I'm ready for it to carry over."
Cochran finished with 11 points on 5-5 shooting, all in the second half. Louisville outrebounded Wake Forest 40-29 and allowed only 4 second-chance points. The Cards held a 21-5 edge in points off turnovers.
"I just enjoyed seeing the joy they had for each other," Walz said. "We started that second half, and Olivia Cochran goes on a 6-0 run herself, but Hailey sets an unbelievable screen on the sixth point that gets her open, that gets O open. And it's fun to watch when they have joy for each other. Hailey was shooting lights-out there in the first half, and everybody was trying to get her the ball. That's what you do. That's when you realize you've got a team that they care about each other, and they understand different games are going to present different opportunities. When someone is hot, get them the ball."
NEXT UP
Louisville will get a third shot at top seed and ACC regular champion Notre Dame in Saturday’s noon semifinal. The Irish, however, are playing without top scorer Olivia Miles, who was injured in the first half of Notre Dame’s season-finale win over Louisville last week.
The Cards have suffered a pair of hard-luck losses to Notre Dame this season, falling on a buzzer-beater in overtime by Miles in South Bend, and letting one get away in a loss to the Irish last Sunday, a 68-65 setback on Senior Day in the KFC Yum! Center.
