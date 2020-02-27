CRAWFORD | Short-handed Louisville wraps up ACC title with win over Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The chants of "A-C-C!" rang out well before the final horn. They could've begun last week.
There's nothing ho-hum about the University of Louisville women's basketball team winning an outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title, especially when the Cardinals became the first team not named Notre Dame to do it since the Fighting Irish joined the league in 2013. Especially when it's the first outright title the program has won in coach Jeff Walz's tenure.
Still, when you know what your present is, it's not as flashy when you open the box. They broke out the ACC champions T-shirts on Thursday night after Louisville handled Boston College 68-48.
The Cardinals posed for pictures and waved to fans, though the crowd of 8,514 was well below what the program has averaged this season. As the chants rang out, Louisville's starters danced on the bench. They waved their arms and whipped the crowd into a crescendo.
"I was just trying to egg it on," said Jazmine Jones, who finished with 17 points. "It was kind of quiet behind me. It was cool, though. ... For it to be the first time to win it outright, for the program, and for us to do it our senior year is special. But we just have to keep it going."
For Walz, who hadn't won an outright regular-season title at Louisville (the school's other outright title came in 2001 in Conference USA), it was a sweet moment.
"It's pretty special," he said. "To win it outright and back-to-back-to-back, that's pretty impressive. What we've done here in women's basketball speaks volumes. And it's not just the past three years but the past 13 years. ... "It's something to be extremely proud of, there's no question about that. But we have a big game Sunday, and then we go down to Greensboro for what I think will be a great tournament."
Not only did Louisville clinch the outright title going away, but it did so without leading scorer Dana Evans, the likely ACC Player of the Year, and sophomore Elizabeth Balogun, the team's No. 4 starter and No. 2 rebounder.
With senior transfer Yacine Diop and sophomore Mykasa Robinson stepping into the lineup, the Cardinals didn't miss a beat for a second straight game. Diop scored 13 points, and Robinson added 7 points, five rebounds and five assists with just one turnover. The minutes have been especially crucial for Robinson, who has been playing behind Evans but who proved her ability to make the team go when she was handed the keys. She also had three steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes.
"The reps have been really important for her, but she had been playing well when Dana was healthy," Walz said. "But learning time and score, that's really helped her, learning the game, when someone has made a shot, to get them a shot, and when we haven't scored to slow things down to get us a good look. ... What Yaya (Diop) does is she really sprints the floor. Mykasa has done a great job in advancing the ball with the pass. I think Dana will get more scoring opportunities when she does advance it with the pass and gets away from the ball."
Jones also has asserted herself during the past several games, as has senior Kylee Shook, who led the Cardinals with 18 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday.
Bionca Dunham, who sat out of Louisville's win at Pitt with a sore knee, returned to post 6 points in 14 minutes. Walz said she could've played more if needed. He also said Evans and Balogun were cleared to return but that he wanted to play it safe.
He might play it safe again during the Cardinals' regular-season finale at home against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Either way, Louisville is headed to Greensboro, North Carolina, as the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and figures to host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games in Louisville.
The Cardinals will go into tournament play a littler sharper and a little deeper than they'd been before a late-season spate of injuries.
"These kids have been unbelievable," Walz said. "It just shows the character and fight that they have."
