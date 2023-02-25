LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Down 18 early in the second half, the Louisville men’s basketball team made a game of it down the stretch, pulling to within 5 points with just under 5 minutes to play against Georgia Tech on the road.
But the Cards had no business being down 18 to a Tech team with just 3 ACC wins coming in, and couldn’t complete the comeback in front of a large group of Louisville West End fans who made their annual trek to see the Cards in Atlanta.
The resulting 83-67 loss leaves Louisville in line for the 15th and lowest seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, and ends a run of what had been moderately improved play over the past couple of weeks.
The loss also ended a stretch of four straight wins against Georgia Tech for Louisville, which had beaten the Yellowjackets in 13 of the past 14 meetings. In a season of sad superlatives, it marked the largest margin of victory ever for a Georgia Tech team against Louisville.
Louisville was ineffective on defense in the first half, giving up open looks from 3-point range, which Georgia Tech took advantage of to make 8 of 16 from distance. Its 45-32 halftime lead was its largest over any opponent this season.
"All the credit to Georgia Tech for playing well on its Senior Night," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. ". . ."The disappointing thing is the first half of this game, our guys just didn't compete the way they needed to."
Georgia Tech extended its lead to 18 early in the second half, before Louisville started to climb back.
But after JJ Traynor pulled the Cardinals within 66-61 with 4:57 left, Georgia Tech called timeout and responded with a 12-3 run to put the game away.
Louisville was outscored 36-9 from beyond the arc and 16-6 on fast-break points. Payne called Louisville's defense "not desperate."
"I thought we were very casual in getting to shooters," Payne said. "I thought we were casual in getting to spots, that we wree casual in giving them resistance to getting where they wanted to go on the floor. Again, think about -- 12 threes and they score 40 points in the pant. You're not winning."
The Cards made too many mistakes. There was a flagrant foul on a hook-and-hold in the second half. There was one on JJ Traynor for impeding an open path to the basket with just under 3 minutes left.
Ellis and Kamari Lands led Louisville with 15 points each, and Mike James added 14. Traynor had 10 points. The post tandem of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Sydney Curry combined to go 1-9. Georgia Tech was led by Ja’Von Franklin’s game-high 21 points.
But Louisville's balanced scoring was no consolation to Payne.
"For me, I want to feel like we're going to war to win a game not to play offense," he said. "And I thought today's game was an indicator that it was 'you score-I score.' We're not built like that. That's not the components of my team. We have to defend. It's not a choice. So we decide not to defend, it's like saying we don't want to win. We just want to score."
Next up for the Cards is their home finale against Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
