LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In keeping with the holiday spirit, allow me to present the team that keeps on giving. The University of Louisville football team on Saturday remained impressive in its ability to find new and different ways to turn the ball over.
The last came in the final minutes against Boston College. With the Cards trying to construct a game-tying drive, a Malik Cunningham pass was batted and seemed to pinball around between offensive and defensive linemen before landing in the arms of Boston College outside linebacker Shitta Shillah, appropriately named, perhaps.
The end followed a familiar script for the Cardinals, whose three turnovers cost them dearly in a 34-27 loss, their seventh in 10 games.
Louisville lost two fumbles and an interception, accounting for 10 Boston College points. That marred a gutty performance by Cunningham, who ran for 133 yards and passed for 294 and two touchdowns in the loss.
Saturday's loss to the Eagles was yet another defeat in which Louisville outgained its opponent, this time 493 yards to 435. But the Cardinals couldn’t quite get out of their own way.
Louisville grabbed a 3-0 lead on its opening drive. But on its third possession, after catching a pass while wide open over the middle, Tutu Atwell went to tuck the ball against his body and fumbled it, untouched. Boston College recovered and drove 48 yards for a touchdown.
"How many times has Tutu tucked the ball away in his life?" Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "Maybe 10,000. Just one of those freak things."
Another fumble came in the second quarter, when Hassan Hall went to reverse field and had the ball pop out. Boston College recovered and drove for a field goal to make it 10-3.
"He was just trying to make a play," Satterfield said.
Only one team in the nation (Duke) has lost more turnovers than Louisville’s 24, and no one has lost more than the 12 fumbles Louisville has given up.
"We’ve had way too many fumbles this year," Satterfield said. "... The interceptions, there have been some that were kind of fluke interceptions. Tipped balls or off the receivers' hands. I can think of six right now. ... They still go down as interceptions; I get that."
BC had its own adversity. Starting running back David Bailey and starting QB Phil Jurkovec both were knocked out of the game. But backup Dennis Grosel, who threw for three touchdowns against Louisville last season, passed for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns in relief.
"Again, it comes back to the turnovers," Satterfield said. "Our losses have been three turnovers. ... And, obviously, when we get into the red zone we want to score touchdowns and not field goals. ... But I was proud of our guys for their fight, all the way to the end."
Louisville's defense, which played well early, couldn’t come up with a big stop late but was again without some key players, mainly nose tackle Jared Goldwire, but several others who did play we’re banged up.
"We just can’t dwell on it," Cunningham said. "It’s only going to hurt you if you do that. We’ve got to stay level-headed. We’ve got to learn from the mistakes that we keep making."
The Cards will have some time off to learn. They won’t play their next opponent, Wake Forest, for three weeks, in a matchup at Cardinal Stadium.
"It might be guys pressing. We’re all playmakers, and we want to make plays, but sometimes it’s not a smart play," Louisville wideout Dez Fitzpatrick said. "... Sometimes we can’t be Superman; we’ve just got to do our one part. That’s something we’ve got to learn."
