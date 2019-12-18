LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There's no other way to say it: Wednesday was a good day for University of Kentucky football. In fact, it was one of the most successful national signing days the program has ever had.
Mark Stoops rolled out a 20-player class that included nine four- or five-star recruits, as ranked by Rivals.com, and ranked No. 20 in the nation, according to that service. Asked if it was the best class he's recruited at UK, Stoops wasn't saying.
"That's up to y'all," Stoops said. "I guess, you could look at it and see. We'll tell you in three or four years. That's the big thing. I could tell you I am very confident in this group. I really feel very strong about this group, both as football players and probably more importantly as young men and what they do away from the field and the leadership that I feel that we have within this group."
Kentucky has had good classes before. But there are several facts about this class that sets it apart — and could set the UK program on a course to take a step up in the Southeastern Conference.
All things in recruiting are relative. As highly as Kentucky's class ranks nationally, it still ranks just ninth out of 12 SEC teams. But it's comparable to the league's top classes. And more than that, the average rating of Kentucky's recruits is 11th nationally. The average of 3.5 stars is impressive. That means Kentucky is going after a higher level of player — and succeeding.
Most of the highest-ranked signees are on the offensive and defensive lines. This is in keeping with the foundation Stoops has laid. And particularly on defense, these are some of the hardest players to land when competing with the traditional powers in college football.
The program expected to take a step up from last season's 10-win campaign but had to move into survival mode when starting quarterback Terry Wilson was lost for the season. This class adds depth and quality at quarterback but also allows the program to truly begin to set its sights higher. It puts UK in position to make a push at schools like Florida and Georgia in the coming years.
"You heard me talk many times about build, select and develop," Stoops said. "And as we get better and continue to recruit, we can be more selective and make sure we are recruiting the players that best fit the University of Kentucky and our organization. ... Just really proud of this class ... some guys that were very heavily recruited."
A look at the UK class, player-by-player (provided by UK):
Reuben "R.J." Adams, Offensive Line, 6-3, 325, Fr.-HS, Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge Senior) – All-America offensive lineman … Four-star honoree by Rivals.com and ESPN … Rivals lists him as the No. 6 recruit in Virginia and No. 12 offensive guard in the nation … ESPN tabs him as No. 10 in Virginia and No. 18 offensive guard nationally … Will play in the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2 … Played at Woodbridge Senior High School for Coach Gary Wortham Sr. … Originally committed to Penn State, but reopened his recruiting after a visit to Kentucky in September … Picked Kentucky over Penn State, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, N.C. State and others.
Beau Allen, Quarterback, 6-2, 200, Fr.-HS, Lexington, Ky. (Lexington Catholic) – Four-star recruit by Rivals as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback … Rated a top 500 player in the class by 247Sports and the No. 19 pro-style quarterback … Named the Paul Hornung Award winner given to the top high school player in Kentucky … Candidate for Kentucky's Mr. Football award … Completed 248 of 366 passes for 3,682 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 478 yards and 12 scores … Finished his career with 11,439 passing yards and 127 touchdowns … Coached by Nigel Smith … Picked Kentucky over Washington State, West Virginia, Duke and others.
Sam Anaele, Outside Linebacker, 6-4, 250, Fr.-HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (McDougle Technical Institute) – Four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and Rivals rankings … Ranked the No. 96 overall player in the class by Rivals and the No. 5 weakside defensive end … The No. 16 player in talent-rich state of Florida according to Rivals … Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game … Has been timed at 4.9 in the 40-yard dash … Had 38 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior at McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory … Coached by Norman Richards … Born in Nigeria … Began athletic career on the basketball court and has only been playing football three years … Picked Kentucky over Miami, South Florida, Florida, Colorado and others … Named is pronounced Sam "ah-NEL-lee."
Kalil Branham, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 210, Fr.-HS, Columbus, Ohio (Northland) – Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports … Rated a top 500 player in the class by 247Sports and the No. 10 player in state of Ohio … Four-year letterman in four sports - football, basketball, baseball and track & field … Coached by Brian Staats … Earned Northland's Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019-20 … Graduated a semester early and plans to enroll at Kentucky in January … Played quarterback out of necessity as a junior … Set to compete in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Miami on Jan. 5, 2020 … Brother, John, plays for Eastern Michigan, a team UK will face in 2020 … A two-time City League track champion in the 400 meters … Picked Kentucky over Michigan, Boston College, Cincinnati and others.
Deondre Buford, Offensive Line, 6-5, 285, Fr.-HS, Detroit, Mich. (Martin Luther King) – Four-star recruit by 247 Sports Composite rankings … Ranked the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2020 class and No. 7 prospect in Michigan by 247Sports … Coached by Tyrone Spencer … Helped Detroit King win two Division 2 state titles in his four-year career … Led Detroit King to the Detroit Public School League championship title in 2019, finishing with an 11-3 overall record … Named to the Detroit News All-State First Team and earned Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 by Detroit PSL … Picked Kentucky over Missouri and Pittsburgh, Purdue and Arizona and held offers from Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Miami.
Izayah Cummings, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 215, Fr.-HS, Louisville, Ky. (Male) -- Three-star prospect by all three major recruiting services … A top-10 prospect in the state of Kentucky and rated the No. 86 wide receiver by 247Sports … Named Kentucky Football Coaches Association 6A Player of the Year … Candidate for Kentucky's Mr. Football award … Finished 2019 with 55 receptions for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns … Combined for 23 receiving TDs in his last two seasons of football … Ranked fifth in Class 6A in receiving yards and sixth in receptions despite playing three fewer games than the state leader … Coached by Chris Wolfe … Helped Male to a 14-1 overall record and an appearance in the Class 6A State Championship … Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and 96.0 yards per game … Ranked in the top 20 of all class levels in receptions and receiving yards … Has a 38-inch vertical leap … Chose Kentucky over Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, Virginia, Cincinnati, Missouri and others.
Jeremy Flax, Offensive Line, 6-6, 315, So.-JC, Detroit, Mich. (Independence CC/Robichaud) – Considered a four-star recruit by Rivals … 247Sports lists him as the top JUCO offensive tackle and the No. 16 overall JUCO prospect … Rivals rates him as the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect nationally and the 20 th overall JUCO prospect … Played high school football at Dearborn Heights Robichaud for head coach Jason Malloy … Played both sides of the ball and recorded 40 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks and a forced fumble as a defensive lineman during his senior season … Earned a spot on The Free Press' All-West Prep Football Team … Signed with UK over Auburn, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Maryland … Will have three years of eligibility remaining and plans to enroll in January.
Joey Gatewood, Quarterback, 6-5, 230, So.-TR, Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail/Auburn) -- Transfer from Auburn University … Totaled 176 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games for the Tigers … Redshirted the 2018 season at Auburn after appearing in one game … Four-year letter winner at Bartram Trail High School for head coach Darrell Sutherland … As a senior, was an Elite 11 finalist and participated in the Under Armour All-American Game … Was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 26 overall player in the 2018 class … Led the Bears to the Florida state Class 7A finals in 2017 while passing for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for another 1,100 yards and 16 scores … Was a sprinter on the school's track and field team … Will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.
Josaih Hayes, Defensive Line, 6-3, 285, Fr-HS, Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake) – Four-star prospect by all of the major recruiting services … Regarded as the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi and a top-15 defensive tackle nationally according to Rivals.com … Named to the 6A Coaches All-State First-Team Defense in 2019 after a second-team selection as a junior … Totaled 26 tackles during his senior year … Helped lead Horn Lake to its first MHSAA Class 6A state football title in 2018 … Played in the 2019 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game … Coached by Brad Boyette … Chose Kentucky over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis and Auburn … First name pronounced "joe-SIGH-uh."
Rickey Hyatt, Defensive Back, 6-2, 187, Fr-HS, Westerville, Ohio (Central) – One of the nation's top 40 safeties by ESPN and Rivals.com … Rated as high as the No. 18 prospect in the state of Ohio by 247sports … Third-team all-state as a senior by the Ohio Sportswriters Association … Helped lead the Central Warhawks to a 7-4 record and the firstround of the state playoffs … Made 28 tackles with an interception; also showed his versatility by rushing for 736 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching two TDs … Known as a competitor with a high football IQ … Totaled 94 tackles, three interceptions and caused four fumbles in his junior season … Coached by Brent Morrison … Recruiting finalists included Ohio State, Michigan State, Cincinnati and North Carolina; offer sheet featured Notre Dame and Penn State among many others.
D'Eryk Jackson, Linebacker, 6-1, 250, Fr.-HS, Dublin, Ga. (West Laurens) -- Three-star prospect by all three major recruiting services … Rated the No. 47 inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports … All-Region 2AAAA selection every year as a starter … Led the team in tackles three straight seasons … Tallied 129 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four quarterback hurries and an interception as a senior, earning Region 2AAAA Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Had 96 tackles, 14 TFL and four sacks as a junior … West Laurens Defensive Player of the Year as a junior … Two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Junior All-Star Game participant … Ranked 20 th in the state of Georgia among all classifications in total tackles … Helped lead the Raiders to the Region 2AAAA championship title … Coached by Kagan McClain … Chose Kentucky over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Purdue … First name pronounced "dee-ERIC."
Josh Jones, Offensive Line, 6-6, 300, Fr.-HS, Phenix City, Ala. (Central-Phenix City) -- Three-star prospect by all three major recruiting services … Rated the No. 32 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2020 … Helped Central advance to the Alabama 7A state championship game this season and finish with a 12-2 record ... Named to the 33 rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game roster … Was a first-team Class 7A All-State selection as a junior after grading out at 90 percent blocking with 36 pancakes … Led the Red Devils to a state title in 2018 after defeating Thompson in the Super Seven Championship game … Coached by Jamey DuBose … Had 14 Division I offers before choosing Kentucky over LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.
Octavious Oxendine, Defensive Line, 6-3, 296, Fr.-HS, Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin) – Four-star prospect by Rivals … Considered one of the top recruits from Kentucky and a top-25 defensive tackle in the country for the class of 2020 … Named to the Kentucky All-State first team … Produced 33 total tackles and 12.5 sacks during his senior season … Important piece of North Hardin's defense, who finished the season 13-1 … Played for head coach Brent Thompson … Picked the Wildcats over Louisville, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Purdue and Texas.
JuTahn McClain, Running Back, 5-10, 180, Fr.-HS, Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield) -- Four-star prospect by ESPN … Three-star prospect by 247Sports … Rated the No. 8 all-purpose back by 247Sports … In three seasons at Fairfield, rushed for 4,406 yards and 53 touchdowns while catching 48 passes for 680 yards and seven scores … As a senior, rushed for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns … Voted 2019 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team Offense on the Division I All-Ohio team as voted on by the Ohio Prep Writers Association … In 2018, he totaled 1,754 yards with 25 touchdowns in addition to catching 24 passes for 415 yards and five scores and returning a kick-off 92 yards for a touchdown … Coached by Jason Krause … Krause said, 'Not only does he have that high-class level of speed that you've got to have to play in the Power Five, but he gets to that top speed in two or three steps. He's a guy that can go the distance any time he touches it.' … Chose Kentucky over Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Cincinnati, Louisville and others … First name pronounced "ju-TAWN."
Andru Phillips, Defensive Back, 6-0, 180, Fr.-HS, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin) -- Three-star recruit who has been rated the No. 8 overall player in South Carolina by 247Sports and Rivals … Father, Carlos, played linebacker at Kentucky under Jerry Claiborne … Mom, LaTonya, was a standout athlete at Danville High School … Originally from Louisville, Kentucky … As a senior, had 38 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery under head coach Harris Cabaniss … Earned 5A first-team All-State by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association … Selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Picked Kentucky over Virginia Tech, Duke, Georgia Tech, USC and others.
Justin Rogers, Defensive Line, 6-3, 315, Fr.-HS, Oak Park, Mich. (Oak Park) -- Elite five-star prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect by Rivals … Ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports Composite … Considered the second-best defensive tackle in the 2020 class by Rivals … Four-year starter who dominated both sides of the ball offensive tackle and defensive end - for head coach Greg Carter … As a senior, did not give up a sack offensively, while defensively he charted six sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles … Named to the Detroit News Football Dream Team and the All-North Football Team in 2019 … Totaled 22 TFL, seven sacks and four forced fumbles to help Oak Park win the OAA White Division championship as a junior … One of seven boys in his family … Reconnects with high school teammate Marquan McCall … His first college offer came from Kentucky when he was in the eighth grade … Picked Kentucky over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Tennessee and others. Tre'Vonn Rybka, Defensive Line, 6-4, 300, Fr.-HS, Dickson, Tenn. (Dickson County) – Highly recruited defensive lineman who drew national attention … Consensus top-50 defensive tackle recruit, as high as No. 28 by Rivals.com … Four-star recruit by Rivals, which listed him the No. 10 recruit in Tennessee … 247sports has him as the No. 40 defensive tackle in the US, ESPN has him at No. 44 … Totaled 170 tackles, including 25 for loss, during his career at Dickson County HS … Coached by Randy Murphree … Decided on Kentucky over Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oregon … First name pronounced "TREY-vee-on."
Earnest Sanders IV, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 205, Fr.-HS, Flint, Mich. (Beecher) – Explosive, all-round athlete who excels in football, basketball and track … First-team all-state as a senior by The Associated Press and Detroit News after catching 19 passes for 522 yards and seven touchdowns … Also first-team all-state as a junior when he caught 42 passes for 1,047 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for six touchdowns, returned two kickoffs and one punt for TDs … One of the top 20 recruits in Michigan as evaluated by ESPN and 247sports … Also one of the nation's top-100 wide receivers by the same two services … Helped lead Beecher HS to state playoff berths each of his last two seasons … Coached by Courtney Hawkins … Also all-state in basketball as a junior, averaging 17.5 points and 11 rebounds per game for a team that advanced to the final eight of the state tourney … Currently on the "Mr. Basketball" watch list in Michigan … Wrote one recruiting analyst, "High-flyer on the basketball court known for his acrobatic dunks. Has shown that in football too where he has made some truly highlight reel catches in 7-7. Big vertical, great timing and hand-eye coordination." … Competes in the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump for the track team … Chose Kentucky with consideration to Michigan State, Penn State and Minnesota.
Carrington Valentine, Defensive Back, 6-0, 178, Fr-HS, Cincinnati, Ohio (Moeller) – One of nation's top-100 cornerbacks as rated by Rivals.com, 247sports.com and ESPN … Rated as high as No. 23 in the state of Ohio by Rivals … Named first-team All-Southwest Ohio as a senior by area coaches … Made 32 tackles, had five pass breakups and blocked two kicks … Speed showed on his kickoff returns, averaging 31.7 per runback, including two for touchdowns … Played at Moeller High School for Coach Todd Naumann … A versatile athlete, he began his career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback as a junior … Also an outstanding basketball player … Fielded many offers, narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Michigan State and Pittsburgh before tabbing the Wildcats.
John Young, Offensive Line, 6-6, 280, Fr.-HS, Louisville, Ky. (Christian Academy) -- Four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … Rated the No. 14 offensive tackle in the nation by Rivals … Ranked the No. 4 player in Kentucky … Coached by Hunter Cantwell … Bill Greene, an analyst for 247Sports said of Young, 'He's more of a physical, beat'em up kind of guy than he is an athletic kind of guy. But you also like the fact, when you watch his film, he finishes blocks. He really plays to the whistle, maybe a little bit past the whistle. He's nasty, super aggressive. I like the program he plays in. He's used to winning and expects to win, and knows how to pay the price to win.' … Helped lead Christian Academy to a 7-5 record in 2019 and an appearance in the Class 3-A District Four final … Named second team All-State by the Associated Press after the 2018 season … Was named first-team All-State by MaxPreps in 2019 … Picked Kentucky over Florida State, Louisville, Auburn, Georgia and others.
