LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – At Kentucky football media day, everything is pretty much the same. Same cramped room, same head coach, same expectations. One year after the program’s first preseason national ranking in 40 years, the Wildcats face the same old expectations, picked to finish fourth in the SEC East in the conference’s final year of divisional play.
I’m not being critical here. Yes, Kentucky could do with something to stir things up a bit. There’s no point in a program coming as far as Kentucky’s has to open with Ball State, EKU and Akron. It’s time for an upgrade.
But if Mark Stoops has proven anything in his decade at Kentucky, it’s that given enough time, he'll get things right. He has built without short cuts, built for the kind of power-in-the-trenches needed to gain respect in the SEC, and he has gained a measure of it, if not quite enough.
To get enough, the Wildcats need a breakthrough.
To Stoops’ credit, he has gotten the Wildcats within striking distance of a breakthrough, and gotten the program to a level when it is consistently a mild threat to break through. Given enough time, the hope is that one of these years, Kentucky will get it right.
Not many people are expecting it to be this season. But maybe that’s just the kind of scenario in which it will happen.
A year ago, everyone was singing the praises of Will Levis and expecting big things of Kentucky’s offense. This season, a good many seem to forget how good transfer quarterback Devin Leary was at North Carolina State, or how good Kentucky’s offense was with Liam Coen calling plays. And now they’re here, with talent back at wideout, and some key transfer portal additions at running back and on the offensive line.
And they’re back with a head coach who is self-aware enough to change when change is necessary – though he’ll seldom do it rashly.
“As I’ve mentioned many, many different times, you better be ready and willing to adapt and to change or else you will be irrelevant very quickly,” Stoops said at the program’s media day on Friday. “So we're trying to keep up with those times, as is evident by our roster. . . . I think even between last year and right now I learned different things. The approach has got to be different. Last year was the first time -- you know the transfer portal and NIL has been involved for a few years now -- but I think last year was the first year that it just kind of hit me, hit us, right in the face of what we’re dealing with and the change. I'm not saying good, bad or indifferent. It's just different. And so we're adapting. We're approaching it in some ways differently. Don't ask me how -- that's internal. But there's just things that I need to have a different approach and take a different approach.”
After a disappointing and unproductive year offensively, Stoops was patient to see if Coen would become available after a hard-luck season with the rams. He did, and Stoops got him.
“There's no question the comfort level with bringing Liam back is there,” Stoops said. “It's evident. It's obvious in our building and with our players because he knows so many of them, but he has that energy. I don't want to put any and all problems on a previous coach. That’s on me, things that happened a year ago, the areas where we fell short. But with Liam, he brings an energy and confidence, and the difference this time compared to the first go-around is he has proven himself that he can be successful in the SEC. . . . I like the creativity he gives us to play to our strengths and be adaptable. He does that very well.”
Defensively, Kentucky is filling some big holes, but through development, recruiting and the transfer portal, Stoops likes the group he’ll put out there. The Wildcats have progressed to the point where they are always solid up front, have starter J.J. Weaver back at linebacker and though they’re inexperienced in the secondary, defensive coordinator Brad White is encouraged by what he’s seen there.
“That's a group, I think, that that has a chip on their shoulder,” White said. “They know, obviously, what they've lost, and that maybe outside the building people viewed them as a position of question marks. So, they take that chip with them into every practice. They've taken it through the summer, really proud of how they've worked. I think it's been a good start. . . . But in that position, the third level, you never really know what you have until game day. When you give up that big play, because it's going to happen, it happens to every great player, are those corners going to be able to put it behind them and play the next one? Are they going to be able to make game-changing plays? They've done well in practice, but practice and games -- for that position specifically – on the back end that's two different deals when you’ve got a lot of eyes looking at you.”
The eyes looking at Kentucky as a whole aren’t as intense heading into this preseason, the expectations not quite as high around the league. Gone are the days when UK can sneak up on anyone. But with an offense that should be improved and a defense that usually delivers, perhaps a low-key build-up could lead to bigger things for the Wildcats.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.