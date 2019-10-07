CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) – For the University of Louisville men’s basketball program, this trip to the ACC basketball media day will be different from the past several.
In 2017, Louisville’s head coach, Rick Pitino, had just been fired, and David Padgett found himself thrown into the spotlight. Last season, Chris Mack came to the event, a new name with low expectations.
On Tuesday, when the league holds its annual, “Operation Basketball” event, Louisville will arrive in style.
Mack has one of the deepest rosters in the league returning. He has, in junior Jordan Nwora, perhaps the league’s top returning upperclassmen. And he has expectations awaiting him. Louisville is a consensus top-10 national pick and is among four teams — along with Duke, North Carolina and Virginia — expected to be among the top contenders for the ACC title.
It’s quite a change for a program that was reeling just two years ago at this time and which still faces possible NCAA sanctions for the role of former coaches in the national college basketball pay-to-play scandal.
But for this season, Louisville appears to be in a kind of sweet spot, with a solid roster and a talented recruiting class, with no NCAA sanctions in place and any future sanctions unlikely to affect the current team.
Mack is bringing Nwora and center Steven Enoch with him to Charlotte. A quick look at some storylines for the Cardinals and other teams at this season’s event:
1. WHERE ARE THE STARS? For a league that regularly boasts some of the top freshmen in the country, the media day rarely puts them on display. Zion Williamson wasn’t here a year ago, and the most-anticipated newcomers to the league this season – including North Carolina guard Cole Anthony and Duke’s Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. – are noticeably absent.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will bring upperclassmen Javin DeLaurier and Jack White, while Roy Williams will have Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson.
Still, the coaches — and their teammates — will answer plenty of questions about the freshmen.
2. WHO’S NO. 1? A quick survey of preseason rankings from various publications shows that Duke likely will be the pick to win the league, with sophomore point guard Tre Jones returning to lead a well-balanced group.
Louisville, with Nwora and highly touted freshman Samuell Williamson, looks like a consensus No. 2, though North Carolina or Virginia could put a nose in front of the Cardinals.
3. HEALTH UPDATE. For Mack, an update on the progress of injured big man Malik Williams, sidelined after foot surgery, and freshman guard David Johnson, who suffered a shoulder injury during the summer, will be a key component. Mack has said Johnson is progressing well but hasn’t put a timetable on his return other than the original timeline, which projected that Johnson could possibly be back on the court before the first of the year.
Williams is an expected starter at center but was on a scooter during the team’s annual Louisville Live event. In his absence, freshman Aidan Igiehon is getting more work.
4. ENCORE PLANS. For Duke, life after Williamson will be a topic. As will Virginia’s efforts to to follow the program’s first NCAA championship.
Cavaliers’ coach Tony Bennett made headlines in the offseason when he turned down a raise from the school and figures to have some insightful thoughts on gearing up after a season such as UVa had last season.
At North Carolina, Williams has granted the ACC Network an all-access pass to his team for a program to air later this fall.
5. PROFESSIONAL MATTERS. In the wake of California passing a law that would allow players to benefit from their images and likenesses, several of the game’s biggest names figure to get plenty of chances to react, as other states begin to ponder similar legislation.
ACC commissioner John Swofford will meet with reporters Tuesday morning, with coaches and players being interviewed throughout the day.
WDRB’s Eric Crawford, Rick Bozich and Annice McEwan will have full coverage on WDRB and WDRB.com.
