LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The thrashing that the University of Louisville men’s basketball team put on Evansville was about the only normal-seeming thing at the Cardinals’ season-opener in the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The smattering of fans, the plexiglass along the edges of the court, the spaced out benches, this is the new look for college basketball for at least a while. On the court, it was business as usual for a young Louisville team, which put away the Purple Aces 79-44. But it was an undeniably different kind of feel – even for TV viewers getting used to an ESPN camera angle from the stadium’s top deck.
“I’d be lying if I said it felt the same,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “It’s going to be strange for a little while. I heard an NFL broadcast the other day, with coaches and players talking about how strange it was to play in an empty stadium with concentration lapses and the ability to stay focused all the way through when there’s nobody in the stands. Hearing everything that’s said on the field.”
But this is what we have. Between the lines, graduate transfer point guard Carlik Jones performed as advertised, with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists with only one turnover. Samuell Williamson, back in practice for just a week and a half before Wednesday’s opener, made 8 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Cards dominated Evansville 46-18 on the glass and outscored the Aces 48-16 in the paint.
Freshman Dre Davis got a starting nod and finished with 6 points and 3 rebounds in a hard-nosed effort, while fellow freshman JJ Traynor came off the bench to add 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, plus 5 rebounds.
“I couldn’t be happier for those two,” Mack said. “No. 1, I feel bad for them, because that’s not what the Yum! Center on opening night normally looks like. Let’s cross our fingers that a year from now when those two are sophomores, we’re going to have a much greater experience for them. But how they’ve worked and acclimated themselves as freshmen, as teammates, as understanding the game, I have a lot of confidence in both of them. A lot of confidence. Now they’re going to face stiffer tests as we move forward, starting on Friday. But Dre is just very, very solid. Seems like every kid I get from Indianapolis really knows how to play the game. And if JJ was 20 pounds heavier and stronger, he’d be one of the better frontcourt players in our conference. For him to not miss a shot, he’s an ideal man for a guy like Carlik and Dave (Johnson) to find for lobs on pick and roll, he runs the floor, great finisher around the basket, and when he gets stronger he’s going to get even better. I’m really, really happy with both those guys. They’re a big part of our team as freshmen.”
Johnson, expected to be a key cog this season, got into some early foul trouble and wasn’t very effective, scoring only four points.
“Dave’s got to play better,” said Mack, who thought he didn’t show great judgement in picking up his second foul, nor in getting back into the flow of the game when he came back in. “I think he got back in and pressed a little bit. In the second half he didn’t play very well. He turned the ball over. We’ve come to expect a lot more out of Dave. He’s been so much better in practice.”
But Jones was more than enough to carry the load at guard, bringing a mature leadership to the court, and making few mistakes.
“It’s what we’ve come to expect,” Mack said. “I don’t know what the numbers will be each and every game. There’s going to be certain games where teams really, really try to take him way, deny his touches, and he’ll have to work a lot harder than he did tonight. But he has a really good poise about him, and he can create his own shot and shots for other players at any point in time. We’ve just got to be able to make sure that not only Carlik but all our players are able to play these 5 games in a short period of time. That’s why we got him out in the second half. As has been reported, he’s going to be one of our best players, if not our best player.”
The Cardinals will go through some light workouts on Thanksgiving Day, in preparation for a 4 p.m. game against Seton Hall on Friday.
