LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As more than one old copy editor used to tell me after working through an article I’d submitted, “They can’t all be Shakespeare.”
Every movie is not a classic. Every song is not a hit. And every win is not a masterpiece – even if it opens like one. Louisville City FC was proof of that on a steamy night in Tulsa on Saturday.
After pocketing three goals in the opening 10 minutes, LouCity held on for dear life, before pulling into the station on fumes with a 3-2 victory, its third in eight days.
What began as a display of offensive brilliance ended in a test of character.
It hasn’t been so long ago that LouCity played on its own baseball field with quirky turf and small dimensions. But the club had to reacquaint itself with that at ONEOK Field on Saturday, and at times during Tulsa’s mad-dash comeback attempt, the field wasn’t OK. It’s smaller dimensions made counterattacks particularly perilous, but LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard made the key stops and the club gathered itself on defense to hold Tulsa, the USL’s leading goal-scoring club, to just a pair of shots on target in the second half, and only one goal.
LouCity, meanwhile, had taken its measure of the situation before ever stepping off the plane in Tulsa. Niall McCabe had approached interim manager Danny Cruz with some thoughts, owing to the smaller pitch, and Cruz was already on McCabe’s page.
On the first LouCity corner, in the second minute, Cameron Lancaser lined up behind the ball and smacked a high, bending kick just inside the far post – no help needed. And just like that, LouCity led 1-0.
“We wrote it up beforehand,” Lancaster said. “We noticed the pitch was quite narrow. And Danny, we practiced it, before, and he said why not give it a go for the first corner. And I hit it, and thankfully it came off.”
Five minutes later Jonathan Gomez, on the run down the left side of the field, took a ball from Pat McMahon and drilled it high and hard into the back of the net. LouCity was up 2-0 before Tulsa fans had even settled into their seats. It was Gomez’s first goal for LouCity, and comes in a week when he was named to the preliminary roster for the US National Team for its Concacaf Gold Cup games. That just roughly a week after spending time with the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League.
I saw the transition, and we kind of played it backwards, and Pat played a longball,” Gomez said. “I screamed at Paolo (DelPiccolo), ‘Leave it!’ Originally I got the ball and was looking in the middle and was actually going to cross it. Then I kind of stopped and hesitated, and I just had a rip and luckily it went in.”
“I saw JoGo smash a ball in like he’s been doing it for 20 years,” Lancaster said. “It was a good run, and it was a tough pitch to play on, and to hit that ball the way he did, it was a great goal.”
Three minutes later, Lancaster found himself at the penalty spot for the fourth straight game, and he nailed that to put LouCity in command.
“It was a really good start,” he said. “But in some ways it bit us in the backside. We didn’t follow up on it when that third goal went in. We took our foot off the gas, when it was time to really go for it and get that fourth goal or fifth goal.”
Tulsa took advantage. It added a goal before halftime, then scored again just 10 minutes into the second half, and the game was on. But from that point, Cruz began to call on substitutes, the team found some resolve, and Tulsa couldn’t pull even.
LouCity might well have gone up 4-2 but a goal that appeared to sneak past the line was not counted as a goal. A lack of video in review in the USL might have cost LouCity some breathing room.
“Listen, at the end of the day, you have to win games like that,” Cruz said. “The field was extremely small. Hot conditions. Three games in one week. But at the end of the day, you have to be able to win games in different ways. That was certainly a grind and a fight, but three points, and nine in a week, I can’t say enough about that locker room.”
It’s been almost a month since his team went to Atlanta United 2 and dropped its second straight loss, though without Lancaster or Gomez. Since then, it has won three straight.
And while their contributions are significant, Cruz noted that these teams have been won because of depth, because he’s been able to use players as interchangeable parts, and because players have accepted playing less at times to give way to a teammate who is more fresh.
It also doesn’t hurt scoring throwing a knockout punch early. And on this hot night in Oklahoma, LouCity landed a punch that was just enough.
“Honestly, we put a heavy emphasis on starting the game well because of the factors,” Cruz said. “Because of the three games in a week. I believed that we would be up a few goals at halftime, and Cam and Paolo both knew that they was the potential of subbing them out at halftime. You don’t expect to be up 3-0 in 10 minutes, but I did expect us to start the game the right way. When you’re on the road, hot conditions on a tight field, you have to emphasize that to the group. And the way that they came out, I know I’ve said it enough, I couldn’t be prouder.”
LouCity gets a few days to catch its breath before facing Indy Eleven in Lynn Family Stadium next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
