CRAWFORD | Super Sunday: Louisville women devour No. 18 Notre Dame, 73-47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Virginia didn't show up for Thursday's scheduled basketball game against Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center, Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz didn't schedule a two-hour practice.
Instead, he made some phone calls to area restaurants to see who could accommodate a large group, and the team wound up getting dressed up for a dinner at Jeff Ruby's.
"It's not every day you hold somebody to zero points," Walz said of the forfeit victory. ". . . It was quite a treat for our players. Some of them have obviously never been there. And they all got dressed up. They looked fantastic, and it was it was a nice evening for them."
And, fortunately for Walz, even after the special dinner his players stayed hungry when it came time to face No. 18-ranked Notre Dame on Sunday. In front of a crowd of 10,056, Louisville hit the gas in the second quarter and used its typical balance and defensive intensity to race to a 73-47 victory, its eighth straight.
Kianna Smith continued her recent tear, leading all scorers with 17 points. She went 3-of-7 from three-point range and is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc over the past four games despite going 1-of-7 from deep against Clemson. Hailey Van Lith did most of her damage in the paint to finish with 16 points.
After the game, I asked both guards if they thought Louisville was playing its best basketball of the season right now. Almost before I could get the answer out, they replied in unison, "No."
"Yeah, I think we have a lot to improve on both defensively and offensively if we want to achieve what we want to achieve in March," Smith said.
Notre Dame came into the game having won 6 of 7, including a 69-66 win the last time it faced the nation's No. 3 team – N.C. State back on Feb. 1. But the Irish were slowed when talented post player Maya Dodson picked up her second foul early in the game, and after hanging close in the first quarter managed only eight points in the second.
Louisville put the game away early in the third with a barrage of full-court pressure, scoring the half's first 11 points in a span of just 3 minutes, 35 seconds. A three-pointer by Smith after a Notre Dame layup put the Cards up 23, and Notre Dame never got within 20 the rest of the way.
Chelsie Hall played an efficient offensive game, hitting 5 of 7 shots to finish with 13 points. Emily Engstler had 9 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals and Olivia Cochran had 6 points and 8 rebounds.
The Cardinals have won their past three games by an average of 28 points, but degree of difficulty takes a step up on Thursday when they visit North Carolina, a team that is ranked No. 5 in the NET rankings and No. 23 by AP. After that, they return home to play in their regular season home finale against a Virginia Tech team ranked No. 14 in the NET.
Walz said his team is doing a lot of things well, but will have to keep playing complementary basketball to achieve its goals.
"We've got to continue to play together as a team," he said. "We've got to continue to take care of the basketball. We had some unforced turnovers today. We've got to eliminate them. And then I've got to continue to have our bench ready to play. We've got to be able to get 16 18, 19 minutes a game from people. I'd like to get Hailey's minutes down to about 30 or 31 a game (she played 36 against Notre Dame). I thought Kianna's minutes (30) were perfect. Olivia played 26, Emily would have played more but she picked up two fouls in the first half and I just don't want to take a chance to pick up quick third one in the first half because she's so valuable. To me, that's really what it comes down to, and then we've got to keep working knocking down open shots. We shoot it pretty well when we've got our feet set and we're open."
With three regular season games left, Walz and the Cardinals are in a familiar spot – with a share of the ACC championship within their grasp, and a shot at a No. 1 seed in their sights.
