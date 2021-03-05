LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No matter how good you are, no matter how good your best players are, when tournament time rolls around, you’re going to need contributions from everybody, often from players that people wouldn’t expect.
Jeff Walz talked to his team about that heading into this week’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Who knew that his players would experience the reality of that pep talk so soon?
Early foul trouble for several regulars and an off-game shooting by All-American Dana Evans left the Cards needing answers in their tournament opener against Wake Forest on Friday, and freshman Hailey Van Lith, among others, had them as No. 5-ranked Louisville pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 65-53 victory.
“I told them before we came down here, ‘A lot of people are going to get a chance to play, because you can't just play six or seven 40 minutes, three days in a row. It's impossible,” Walz said. “And then I said, ‘I don't care if I give you 30 seconds, two minutes, four minutes. You've got to make a positive impact. It might not be by scoring, but you can't go in and then give up a no board and get scored on and then foul somebody. You've got to give us positive.’”
Van Lith, who has struggled from the perimeter in recent weeks, caught fire in her first postseason game, notching a game-high 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Louisville also got a big contribution from sophomore post player Ramani Parker, who logged 15 solid minutes while Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon sat with foul trouble.
And transfer Ahlanna Smith shrugged off a rough first half to play outstanding defense and score some big second-half points
“She had a great, great second half for us, did a nice job defensively, knocked down a huge three for us. I think that shot put it to 10,” Walz said. “... I was just really impressed with how Ramani handled the physicality of the game. Morra is a big, strong post player and was really trying to bang us, and she held her own ... I hope this is a springboard game for Ramani. I can assure you that is not what we’ve seen in practice from her.”
Evans at one point was 2-14 from the floor, and after Wake Forest tied the game at 44-44 to end the third quarter, Walz sat her for the first few minutes of the final frame. Louisville responded by stretching its lead to seven points, and eventually to 10, before Evans returned.
Once she came back, Evans scored on a drive in the lane and dished out a pair of assists to help finish Wake Forest off. She finished with eight points, seven assists and four rebounds.
“I think that was a great sequence of plays there for us just to show everyone that we are deep, and girls on our team can make plays," Van Lith said. "And obviously, we want to have Dana out there. We got the player of the year on our team, and we want her out there, but if it's a different situation, we can extend leads and we can step on teams. I think that was a good confidence boost for the other players on our team.”
Van Lith got a confidence boost of her own with her performance. She made 9-15 shots, 6-10 from 3-point range, and had five rebounds and three assists. She was the only Louisville player to score in double figures.
The Cards shot 43.8% from the field and made 9-21 shots from beyond the arc, helping to offset an 18-0 Wake Forest scoring edge at the free-throw line.
Walz said he was happy to see Van Lith get back into a groove.
“We talked about the grind of the season and we also talked about putting a smile on your face,” he said. “You know, the kid wants to be a perfectionist, wants to do everything exactly right. I've told her, 'Sometimes, you've got to laugh at yourself. When you hit the side of a backboard on a shot, if you can't laugh, I don't know what to tell you' ... What I've talked to Hailey about is, 'OK, don't let one game dictate how you're going to react, how you're going to visualize and move into the next day.' I think she's gotten much better at that, and she played really, really big for us tonight.”
Louisville improved to 22-2 with the victory and advances to face Syracuse in Saturday’s noon quarterfinal. The Orange knocked off Florida State, 68-67, with a buzzer-beater Friday.
