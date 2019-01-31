CRAWFORD | Ten favorite photos from January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new year means a blank canvas for photos. It also means frigid weather, and not getting out as often as I otherwise would to capture said photos. Yes, governor, that means I'm soft. I'm not offended by the term.
I saw yesterday that schools in Canada don't cancel class unless the wind chill hits 45 below. Am I softer than schoolchildren in Canada? You'd better believe it. Let he who is without softness cast the first snowball.
Until then, some images from warmer settings to close out the month.
Super Blood Wolf Moon
In a photography fail, I left my tripod at work the night of the "Super Blood Wolf Moon." on Jan. 26. This was shot without any fancy equipment or prime lenses.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Josh Allen and Benny Snell, post-Citrus Bowl
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, left, and running back Benny Snell celebrate the Wildcats' win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Dana Evans drives against North Carolina
One of a series of photos I shot using a Canon 7D borrowed from photographer William Caudill at U of L. Just liked the framing of Louisville guard Dana Evans inside the UNC defender on Jan. 3.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Christen Cunningham
An interesting contortion by Louisville point guard Christen Cunningham as he scores in the lane against Miami on Jan. 6.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Dick Vitale and fans
Wherever Dick Vitale shows up in college basketball, it's a happening, as with Auburn students here before the Tigers game against Kentucky on Jan. 19.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Ashton Hagans at Auburn
Ashton Hagans is better known for his defense, but I liked the makeup of this picture, him staring into the camera, with the student section behind him, at Auburn on Jan. 19.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Malik Williams, expression
Louisville forward Malik Williams lets an opponent hear about it a little after a big play against North Carolina State on Jan. 24.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Cat sleeping on counter
How do you sleep all day? My cat, Mitten, has pretty good technique. From Jan. 28.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
John Calipari, post-Kansas win
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's post-game ritual at Rupp Arena, signing basketballs as he chats on his radio interview after the Wildcats beat Kansas on Jan. 26.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Jeff Walz, cell phone peek
Who hasn't sneaked a glance at the cell phone now and then? Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz sneaks a peek at his phone before the second half of the Cardinals' Jan. 27 win over Pitt.
Eric Crawford/WDRB
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.