LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hailey Van Lith announced on Saturday that she'll enter the transfer portal after graduating from the University of Louisville this spring, foregoing one and perhaps two more seasons of eligibility.
In her time at Louisville, she has been the face of the program nationally and in the Louisville community, and she leaves the school as the No. 12 scorer in program history and No. 4 scorer in NCAA Tournament play.
Below are 10 photos emblematic of her time in Louisville.
IMAGES | 10 iconic photos from Hailey Van Lith's Louisville career
Hailey Van Lith celebrates cutting down a piece of the net after reaching the 2022 Final Four with an Elite Eight victory over Michigan.
Eric Crawford
Hailey Van Lith in Louisville's practice gym, where she spent a great deal of her time. In fact, coaches had to tell her to cut down her gym time to keep her fresh late during seasons.
Eric Crawford
Hailey Van Lith after being introduced in the starting lineup for a game in 2021.
Eric Crawford
Hailey Van Lith at the free-throw line, where she posted the fourth-highest career percentage in school history.
ERIC CRAWFORD
Hailey Van Lith in a pregame huddle before a 2022 NCAA Tournament victory.
Hailey Van Lith practices free throws -- with her eyes closed -- before Louisville's 2022 Elite Eight win over Michigan.
Eric Crawford
Hailey Van Lith drives through traffic for a basket against Ohio State. A hard-charging offensive player, Van Lith does not shy from contact around the basket.
ERIC CRAWFORD
Hailey Van Lith in a tearful moment beside Louisville coach Jeff Walz after the team's 2022 Elite Eight win over Michigan. "
I think for me he works on the person you are off the court," Van Lith said. "I'm a stubborn one, and he's had to teach me to enjoy life outside of basketball. eah. He cares about you off the court, and it's not just a business. I think it's pretty obvious the emotion that we play with and the emotion that he coaches with, that we would run for a wall -- every girl on this team would run through a wall for him."
Eric Crawford
Hailey Van Lith with kids from the Family Scholar House in Louisville during a JCPenny shopping spree she arranged for the kids through an NIL deal with the national brand.
ERIC CRAWFORD
Louisville coach Jeff Walz talks with Hailey Van Lith during a game in her freshman season. "
He's always had my back," Van Lith said of Walz before what would be her final Louisville win. "Throughout my three years here, he's had everyone else on this team's back. Anytime the public tries to come for us, he shuts it down. I think when you have a coach that's willing to do that for you, you'll run through a wall for them, and I think that that shows in our play.”
Eric Crawford photo.
