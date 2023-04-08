Hailey Van Lith net

Hailey Van Lith celebrates cutting down a piece of the net after reaching the 2022 Final Four with an Elite Eight victory over Michigan.

 Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hailey Van Lith announced on Saturday that she'll enter the transfer portal after graduating from the University of Louisville this spring, foregoing one and perhaps two more seasons of eligibility.

In her time at Louisville, she has been the face of the program nationally and in the Louisville community, and she leaves the school as the No. 12 scorer in program history and No. 4 scorer in NCAA Tournament play.

Below are 10 photos emblematic of her time in Louisville.

