LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission now has a decision to make, if results reported Friday from a lab report on Medina Spirit's positive post-Kentucky Derby test for betamethasone are accurate.
While the actual report issued from Dr. Marty Maylin and the New York Drug Testing & Research Testing lab was not made available, Craig Robertson, attorney for Bob Baffert, told the media on Friday night that the results prove that Medina Spirit was not injected with the drug, and instead was exposed to it through use of a topical ointment, Otomax, which was administered for a skin condition.
"Those results have now definitively confirmed that the betamethasone present in Medina Spirit's system did indeed come from the topical ointment Otomax and not an injection," Robertson wrote. "In other words, it has now been scientifically proven that what Bob Baffert said from the beginning was true – Medina Spirit was never injected with betamethasone and the findings following the Kentucky Derby were solely the result of the horse being treated for a skin condition by way of a topical ointment – all at the direction of Medina Spirit’s veterinarian."
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not commented on Robertson's statement, nor has it confirmed receipt of the lab study, which was commissioned in July on an order from Franklin Circuit Court in Kentucky. The results of the study have not been presented in court.
But essentially, if true, the report certifies Baffert's version of events. It already is pretty well accepted that the amount of betamethasone in Medina Spirit's system – 25 picograms per milliliter – was not an amount that would've enhanced performance.
And yet, it was a banned race day substance presence in the bloodstream and urine of a Kentucky Derby winner, entered by a trainer who had accepted sanctions months earlier for the same substance in the bloodstream of a third-place finisher in the delayed 2020 Kentucky Oaks.
Robertson argues that the form of betamethasone in the cream (betamethasone valerate) is not addressed in the Kentucky statute banning the drug on race day, that only the injected version (betamethasone acetate) is addressed.
In June, however, a KHRC attorney argued that the statute does not differentiate between the types of betamethasone administered.
From here, it's likely a hearing will proceed, unless there is more evaluation or legal wrangling.
And the decision will turn to this question: Does the offense rise to the level of taking down a winner of the Kentucky Derby?
And that's a tough question to answer. People have their opinions on Baffert, and on doping in thoroughbred racing in general. But if this lab result is accepted as accurate, it can be argued that Baffert did not seek or gain a competitive advantage in the administration of this ointment.
At the same time, an offense did occur. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert and will not honor points for horses trained by him to be used for Kentucky Derby qualification. Baffert and his veterinarian signed an agreement with the track that they would not administer impermissible medications, and would consult with track veterinarians on questions. They breached that agreement.
The KHRC hearing process will be confidential. But the public nature in which this has played out puts more pressure on racing officials. If they allow Baffert's actions to pass without sanction, they risk being seen as lax on drug enforcement at a time when the industry is looking to clean up its image, and the reality of race day medicating.
But if they disqualify Medina Spirit without being able to demonstrate a competitive advantage from the drug, or even an intent to gain such an advantage, they're tampering with history, which is something this sport takes seriously.
If, as this test report suggests, Baffert is not guilty of cheating, but merely of negligence, in not paying more attention to the rules, the question is whether he and Medina Spirit's owners should pay with disqualification form the Kentucky Derby?
On paper, it would seem that stewards would have grounds to disqualify Medina Spirit. But when it comes to actual horse sense and reality, the call gets tougher.
In the end, Baffert failed to toe the line when it came to the biggest race in the world. It was a bad time to be careless. If he loses this Derby in a hearing, I doubt he's going to get much sympathy, including here. If I get pulled over for speeding, the officers (and courts) aren't going to care that I wasn't paying attention.
But with millions of dollars and a place in history in the balance, there's a lot riding on what this report actually says, how transparent the lab is in the process it used to arrive at its findings, and what KHRC officials think of what the lab has to say.
If Baffert's version of events is true, disqualifying Media Spirit is a much tougher call to make.
It's also a call that KHRC officials will have to make, if they want to be seen as serious in their stance about enforcing race day medication bans.
