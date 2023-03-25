LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Here they are. Crashing the party. Again. They don’t need an invitation. The University of Louisville women’s basketball team has showed up for the Elite Eight, rolling along just it has done every year since 2018. Well, maybe not “just” as it has done.
In the previous four trips in this recent run, Louisville has been a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Even then, it hasn’t always been treated like it. One year, in the wake of COVID, nobody got to play at home, so everyone was in a virtually empty arena. In another, the Cardinals were a No. 1 seed, but were rewarded with a trip to Albany, N.Y., to face No. 2 seed Connecticut.
Still, this time is a bit different. Louisville is seeking to become just the second team in the past decade to make the Final Four with double-digit losses. And Walz has a chance to become the first coach in more than 20 years and second coach in the history of the women’s game to take two teams seeded outside the Top 16 overall seeds to the Final Four. (The first, Cheryl Burnett, took Missouri State to the Final Four as a No. 8 seed in 1992 and a No. 5 in 2001.)
When Louisville last went to the Final Four as a No. 5 seed, in 2013, the school printed posters with a glass adidas basketball shoe on them, commemorating the feat. They wouldn’t be able to get away with that now. Over the past decade, Louisville has gone from Cinderella story to a women’s basketball power player.
But to hear Walz talk after Friday night’s 72-62 win over Ole Miss, he still can’t understand why his program isn’t treated like one. Only two programs – UConn and South Carolina – are riding longer consecutive streaks in the Sweet 16.
“I'm not even sure a few on the set at ESPN knew that we were playing tonight,” Walz said, shortly after taking the podium. For the text 20 minutes, he gave an impassioned defense of his program, not entirely aimed at the national media, but to some of his own fans.
“I don't know what the deal is, but it would sure be nice. I think these kids deserve the respect,” Walz said. “We come out -- you might not like the way we do things and I really don't give a damn, OK? Because I'm not going to change who I am because these kids here know I love them and I'll take care of them and I'll do anything for them because they're family. But I know what their goals are. Their goals are to be able to compete to be in games like this. And I'm going to challenge them and I'm going to push them. Some days they're going to like me, some days they're not. But that's called parenting. My own kids don't like me all the time. So, we're not going to change the way we do things and I'm not going to change. I stutter, I'm color blind. So I got a lot of sh-t going against me, OK? And if you have never seen The King's Speech, I encourage you to watch it because when you cuss, you do not stutter, and I'm really good at that. OK?”
The King of Louisville women’s basketball may stutter, but he does not hesitate to call things as he sees them. He has been suspended by the NCAA – twice – for language used during NCAA Tournament games.
His most recent suspension, after officials failed to whistle a foul on clear contact against Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen as she was attempting a go-ahead layup that could’ve put Louisville into its third NCAA championship game (against a Notre Dame team it had already beaten twice, including a 33-point blowout). When people ask Walz what it will take to win the big one, my thought is that he should answer, “For officials to blow the whistle on game-winning layups.”) But I digress.
On Saturday, Walz’s defense of his program may have been halting, but it was full-throated. His program is 17-4 in the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Since COVID, it is 10-2, and the two losses have been to the eventual national champions. Before Walz arrived in 2007, Louisville women's basketball had won 4 NCAA Tournament games.
“I'm not saying it's disrespect,” Walz said. “We're just not getting respect. I mean, you know, you watch ESPN, you watch the halftime show, I'm not even sure they knew we were playing. It's always a fluke, someone played bad, instead of we played well. . . . Everybody was questioning could we score, could we defend? I think we showed we're not too damn bad either.”
On that, Walz has some back-up.
After Louisville pounded Texas on its home court to advance to the Sweet 16, Longhorns’ coach Vic Schaefer said, “They’re probably not a 5 seed. And they probably need to be ranked.”
Walz is candid about his team. He refused to complain about traveling for the tournament, because he said his team did not earn a top 16 seed during the season. “We have only ourselves to blame.”
In a lot of was, he is his teams’ harshest critic. But he also is its staunchest defender.
He and his players have repeatedly pointed out, the season wasn’t the meltdown it might’ve felt like when placed against the backdrop of the program’s recent successes. Some early-season losses to tournament teams and an ACC that already has put a couple of teams into the Elite Eight and has a couple more chances on Saturday made for a rigorous road.
“Coach Walz, he's built this and done a great job, but also just the players and the teams that have been in the past, without them we wouldn't be where we are. They have created a legacy. I'm very thankful to be a part of that. But as far as ups and downs go, I wouldn't say we've had it too rough of a season, like everyone says. I think that it took us a little bit longer to glue and we did it at a good time and that's why we're playing like we are.”
Walz knows he has a chip on his shoulder where his program and players are concerned. When someone emailed him disapproving of comments Hailey Van Lith had made or something she had done in the aftermath of trash talk from a Texas player after the Cardinals’ second-round victory, Walz blew up.
“I got an interesting e-mail that I'll have to show Van Lith here from somebody that was upset about the incident at Texas, and I ripped the guy's tail,” Walz said. “I mean, and my wife is like, golly, we should have had (former assistant) Beth Burns with you. We need Beth. See, when Beth was with me for five years, she was always the one that said, I don't think we should do that right now, Jeff. I'd wait. But I stand up for them and I'm always going to.”
Said Van Lith: “He's always had my back. Throughout my three years here, he's had everyone else on this team's back. Anytime the public tries to come for us, he shuts it down. I think when you have a coach that's willing to do that for you, you'll run through a wall for them, and I think that that shows in our play.”
Now Louisville turns its attention to Iowa, and a generational kind of talent in guard Caitlyn Clark. Walz and his players know, the she will be the storyline of this game, and whether she can make it to the women’s game’s biggest stage.
But in some ways, that’s where the program is at its most comfortable.
“Caitlin, she's a great player,” Robinson said. “I'm super excited about the matchup.”
“For this team, honestly, despite what the outside public thought, it was an expectation for us to be here,” Van Lith said. “That's why we got it done is because we expected that of ourselves. We're not hoping or wishing for anything. We're going out there and we're executing. So we're going to keep the same standards for next game.”
