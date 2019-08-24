LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are memorable rounds of golf, and then there's the one that University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari shared on social media Friday.
Calipari said he played a round with former president Barack Obama, and that "it was the greatest round of golf that you could ever play."
The two played their round at Farm Neck Golf Club, a semi-private club on Martha's Vineyard. Obama and his wife, Michelle, have been vacationing there at the home of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, and reportedly are close to a $15 million deal to buy the property.
Calipari said via Instagram that the two, "got to spend four hours chatting in the cart . . . all I can say is that he is a really serious golfer! He played well!"
It's not the first interaction Calipari has had with the 44th president. He stirred some strong reaction in Kentucky (a state that went for Obama's opponents twice in presidential elections) when he sent the president a UK jersey with his name on it shortly after he was elected.
Obama welcomed Calipari and the Wildcats to the White House after their 2012 national championship.
Fan reaction on social media, as you can imagine, went left and right.
One fan, responding to the photo of Calipari and Obama together, wrote, "Cal is easily the most successful man in the pic! #trump2020." Another said, "I'm so sorry, Cal, that you had to go through that."
On the other side, UK player Ashton Hagans posted a "goat" emoji. Another wrote, "Two of my dream dinner guests."
