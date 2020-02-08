CRAWFORD | This time, Louisville completes the job, holds off Virginia 80-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You knew it wouldn’t be a normal game. Two of the top defenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference were on display when Virginia visited No. 5 Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon.
So, as you’d expect, neither team could miss.
Louisville’s first six baskets came on 3-pointers. Virginia’s Tomas Woldetensae then made six out of seven 3s – by himself – to tie the game at 68 with about 3 minutes left.
From there it was a prize fight. Virginia, for the purposes of Saturday’s game, was still Virginia. But this was not the same old Louisville.
The Cardinals darted to a 16-point first-half lead on blistering shooting but needed tenacious defense, free-throw shooting and some big rebounds to prevail 80-73 over a hungry Cavaliers squad.
After the last of Woldentasne's 3s, Louisville coach Chris Mack was issued a technical foul, which he didn’t quite understand, and Virginia went up 70-68.
But David Johnson scored on a drive in the lane, and after a missed Virginia free throw, Steven Enoch was fouled on the rebound and made a pair of free throws. Another miss by Virginia, and it was Malik Williams who hauled down an offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled, and hit 1 of 2.
After Johnson made 1 of 2 to put the Cards up 4, Virginia's Kihei Clark drove the lane for a jumper to cut Louisville's deficit to 2.
Johnson followed with two more free throws with 40 seconds left to send the lead back to 76-72, and when Clark missed the second of two free throws, Jordan Nwora grabbed the rebound, the Cardinals got the ball to Ryan McMahon, and he buried both free throws to make it 78-73 with 23.8 seconds left.
And nobody in the building felt the lead was safe.
Mack called timeout. Virginia, when play resumed, got up a 3-point shot that bounced off, and Williams claimed the rebound and hit both free throws to finish it.
The Cards were led by Jordan Nwora with 22 points. Williams and Enoch added 13 each. Woldentasne had 27 for Virginia.
Both team's shot better than 50% -- Louisville 51%, Virginia 53%. Both teams were outstanding from 3-point range: Louisville was 9 of 22. Virginia was 11 of 22.
But once again, the Cards were closers. After the big 3 to tie it at 68 with 3:52 left, Virginia didn't hit another field goal.
