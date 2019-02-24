CRAWFORD | Three hurdles Louisville must climb as regular season winds down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville basketball team shows all the appearances of having hit a wall – and not just the annual wall of Virginia, which put away the Cardinals 64-52 on Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center.
There are several walls, in fact, the Cardinals are dealing with as the regular season draws to a close, some expected, some not expected.
With three games left until the ACC Tournament and the Cardinals having lost five of their past seven, a look at the obstacles that have slowed the roll of a team that started its ACC season 8-1 and rose to No. 13 in the nation.
1). SCHEDULE. In some ways, the February struggles are not surprising, and in fact were predicted. In his efficiency projections, Ken Pomeroy predicted Louisville would lose seven of its final 11 games, something they’re on pace to do.
It’s a pretty simple equation – you play better teams, you don’t look quite as good, you lose more games.
Louisville, according to Pomeroy, has played the eighth toughest schedule in the nation, and in ACC terms the second half of its league schedule has been the most difficult faced by any team in the nation.
Think about this: The past five teams Louisville has played (and 6 of the past 7) are all ranked among the 16 most defensively efficient in the nation. Virginia is No. 3, Duke No. 5, Florida State 14, Clemson 15 and Syracuse 16.
You’re not going to look great offensively against those kinds of teams.
So the difficulty of this stretch of schedule takes something out of a team. But it’s not the only factor at play.
2). PSYCHOLOGY. Nobody is surprised that Louisville would lose to, say, Duke or Virginia. What is surprising is that the Cardinals, in the first half of both games, showed the ability not only to play with those teams, but to get double-digit leads.
When something happens repeatedly, you have to question whether a problem is mental in nature, and that’s not to insult anyone or put a team down, it just is. Nobody on this Louisville team has any experience winning at a level as high as the one they’re playing. And I can’t begin to analyze a team.
But when teams lose their poise inexplicably, when they struggle with late pressure – as Louisville did against Florida State and Duke – when they look at open jumpers against a Syracuse zone and fail to knock so many down, when they open a double-digit halftime lead against Virginia and still come out flat, these are tough things to deal with as a coach.
Mack acknowledged, he has had trouble understanding what’s behind it.
“I thought our energy level to start the second half was poor — why that is remains a mystery,” Mack said. “To go into the locker room with Jordan (Nwora’s) three to put us up 10, and to come out with the type of energy level that we did for the first four minutes, I thought really set the tone. . . . (The lack of energy was) really confounding, just really hard to understand why it wouldn't be there. Again, sometimes, you have to try to get confidence back in your kids if an opponent goes on a 10-0 run. That wasn't the case coming out of halftime.”
Call it what you want: Fear of success, putting too much pressure on one’s self, expecting the worst, maybe something creeps into the minds of some of these players.
This could be off base, but I don’t think so. There’s something to it. This team has a mental hurdle to clear, but if it does, even now, it could do some impressive things in the postseason.
But these, of course, are the toughest kinds of hurdles to get over.
3). FATIGUE. It hasn’t been discussed much, but Louisville’s best two players have been on the court for nearly all of the past few games – though that’s hardly unusual -- and the rotation has settled on seven players primarily, with a couple of others checking in depending on circumstances and opponents.
Maybe there’s some physical fatigue at play. Christen Cunningham has played 90 percent of the team’s minutes the past five games, and Jordan Nwora 85.
But Mack’s options are what they are. Some games suit Darius Perry’s style, some do not. He played 17 minutes at Duke and 16 against Clemson, but got only eight minutes at Syracuse and one against Virginia. V.J. King has logged 23 minuets total in the past seven games.
For Louisville to beat the best teams on its schedule, both of those players had to be playing well. Their minutes suggest that neither has been, at least in practice.
The Cardinals don’t play at a break-neck tempo, but maybe some physical fatigue has led to some on-the-court struggles. Or maybe there’s just some mental fatigue of a long season.
Or again, maybe they’re just facing superior teams, and though they can get the better of these opponents for a while, they can’t over the course of 40 minutes.
The team appears prepared to play, in about every case. It executes the game plan and gets off to good starts. It comes out looking like it expects to win.
Whatever the metaphorical wall is, the Cardinals need to find a way over it. Mack acknowledged that before the Cardinals faced Virginia. He boils it all down to “energy.”
“Hopefully the finality, as we come down to the last … games of the regular season and conference tournament and postseason tournament, there’s a different type of energy and spirit with our team,” Mack said. “If there isn’t, then we’ll be one of those teams that collapses and you always shake your head. I do think the character in our locker room is a lot better than that, but our play and energy and spirit have to be reflective of that, with the quality of teams that we’re playing.”
