LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – They billed this game as fight night, a White-Out for fans with Muhammad Ali-inspired University of Louisville basketball uniforms. The starting lineups from Sean Moth were delivered fight style, and they rang bells when play began after timeouts.
But for all that nifty marketing, it was North Carolina that brought the fight to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Tar Heels belted the Cardinals in the first half, outrebounding them 28-12 on their way to a 16-point lead, and though Louisville did get back off the mat in the second half, they dug themselves too deep a hole in a 79-69 defeat that ended their seven-game Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak.
It was Louisville’s first ACC loss at home.
Three key takeaways:
1). BOARD BULLYING. Say what you want about any other statistic or factor in this game – and there were a few key ones – North Carolina’s absolute domination on the glass in itself was enough to earn a blowout win, even if Louisville had been shooting well, which it certainly was not. North Carolina wound up winning the battle of the boards 49-32.
Louisville, which has been one of the nation’s better teams at keeping opponents off the offensive glass all season and which shut down North Carolina’s offensive boards last month in a blowout win in Chapel Hill, couldn’t keep the Heels at bay in this one. They were outscored 18-3 in second-chance points.
Compounding matters was Louisville’s inability to get the ball off the rim on either end. They didn’t have a single offensive rebound in the first half, meaning they couldn’t follow any of their own misses.
2). PAYBACK IS YOU-KNOW-WHAT. North Carolina played with impressive intensity. It got loose balls. It grabbed rebounds right from the hands of Louisville players. The Tar Heels showed a toughness not often seen from a team known more for finesse, fast-break basketball.
The Carolina Blue-collar approach looked good on this team. Luke Maye typified it. The All-American had a double-double with 6 minutes still to play in the game, and scored baskets inside and out.
Louisville was on its heels much of the first half. Steven Enoch and Malik Williams couldn’t match their interior counterparts’ aggressiveness, which might’ve contributed to the Cards’ first-half shooting woes. They went just 11 of 31 from the field in the half, and 3 of 12 from three-point range.
3). SECOND-HALF ADJUSTMENTS. Louisville did acquit itself better after halftime. It shot the ball better. It rebounded better. It defended a little better, though not enough to overcome a 16-point halftime deficit.
Dwayne Sutton stood out on a tough day. He had 19 points and a team-best eight rebounds. His 10 straight points got the crowd into it midway through the second half, even if Louisville never could get its deficit back under 10.
Christen Cunningham also was outstanding. He had 15 points, nine assists and grabbed four rebounds while turning it over only once.
The second-half surge is indicative of a team that is working hard. It just needed to shoot and rebound better against a team of North Carolina’s caliber bent on payback.
It’s a credit to the second-half effort that the Tar Heels didn’t inflict the kind of humiliation in Louisville that the Cards did in Chapel Hill.
But it doesn't get easier from here for Louisville, which has a quick turnaround to visit Virginia Tech on Monday night.
