CRAWFORD | Trash talking Oregon, Walz looks to grab postseason spotlight for Louisville women's basketball

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) – It’s tournament time, and University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is in postseason form.
In the locker room Friday before his team’s 71-46 win over Syracuse to open Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament play, Walz told his players that the time for excuses is over.
“I don’t want to hear, ‘My bad,’” Walz said. "If I hear, 'My bad,' we’re going home.”
Walz's team started the season with potential and, lately, it is showing signs of living up to it. The Cardinals are 28-3, have lost only once with a full roster and have beaten probably the most-visible women’s team and player this season.
Walz is an unapologetic and sharp-witted advocate of women’s basketball. He loves the attention the women’s game is getting nationally. He doesn’t always love when his team is left out of the spotlight, though.
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu has been the talk of the nation for the past month — as she should be. Ionescu is likely the national player of the year, and her connection to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant has made for a natural storyline for national outlets to cover.
At the same time, Walz winces whenever he hears a national broadcast say, "Who can stop Sabrinia and Oregon?"
Louisville defeated the Ducks 62-52 on Nov. 30 in the Virgin Islands. Ionescu had 13 points on 6-for-20 shooting and was 1 for 9 from 3-point range. Walz, meanwhile, is just feisty enough to inject that little reminder into the national discussion – like, say, on the podium after an ACC Tournament win.
"There are still plenty of people that don't think we're all that good," Walz said Friday when asked about what it’s like being the undisputed headliner of the ACC Tournament. “It's just a fact. It's OK. They not might not like the way we play or what it might be. At the end of the day, we compete.
"I watch all the stuff (on TV) that goes on, and Oregon is having a fantastic season," he continued. "They talk about their one loss in November but they won't ever say who beat them. I think it was us.”
Before you folks in Oregon cut and paste that to your bulletin boards, Walz wasn’t finished.
“I would love to get the chance in the future to possibly play them again,” he continued. “We are 2-0 against Sabrina. That's not too bad. We are a pretty damn good ball club. Now, can we just show up and win? No. We have to compete. We play hard. I think for the 13 years I've been here I don't think anybody would question how hard we play. ... I take a lot of pride in that. We have wonderful young women who represent themselves off the basketball court as good as anybody I've been around, but when you step on to the court, they're here to compete. That's what it's all about.”
Before the ink was dry on those quotes on Twitter, folks from Oregon were buzzing. And that’s all right with Walz. For starters, he knows that Louisville isn’t going to wind up in an NCAA Tournament regional with the Ducks. If the teams meet again, it’s likely to be in a Final Four.
But, more than that, Walz’s comments are a sign that he likes his team and the way it has come together.
Here’s the truth – when Louisville knocked off top-ranked Oregon in November, the Cards weren’t a Final Four team. They were a pretty good team that was coming together and came together and played very well in that game.
Since Dana Evans has returned from a two-game absence with a sprained ankle, however, the Cardinals have looked like a Final Four team. They’ve been playing outstanding defense, have multiple offensive weapons and good depth.
They’re still not an overpowering team. But they have players who know their way around the NCAA Tournament and a coach who knows a little something about taking good players and getting great results — even Final Four results.
And Louisville has earned the right to be mentioned among the nation’s top programs.
Women’s basketball, sometimes, is a club. And, for whatever reason, Louisville isn’t in that club. Maybe it’s because the Cardinals haven’t won a national title yet. Maybe it’s because Connecticut and Notre Dame have been so good and taken up all the oxygen in most of Louisville’s outstanding seasons.
Walz knows when he’s onto something, though, and not only is his team peaking, it still has plenty of upside as postseason play continues. Walz got a technical foul on Friday with the Cardinals up 25 points. He can see what might be possible for this group.
The Cardinals have given up 70 or more points just once, when senior Bionca Dunham was sidelined. They did not lose in the ACC when they were at full strength.
They dropped two games when transfer Elizabeth Balogun was away helping the Nigerian National Team qualify for the Olympics have played two games without Evans.
All four of those games brought this team closer. And at the moment, it’s operating at a high level — with more room to go.
At the end of Friday’s news conference, Evans and Jazmine Jones were asked about Walz’s quote about Oregon — what did they have to say about it?
“No, I'll take care of that,” Walz jumped in. “We just state facts. That's it. We're all about fact-checking, and that would be accurate if you looked it up. I fact check for them.”
Walz had his headline. And, one game into the 2020 postseason, he believes he has his headliners.
