LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women's basketball team has played at some unconventional times during its recent NCAA Tournament run of success. Home games in early afternoons, early games on Sunday, you name it.
But this Sunday, the NCAA has placed Louisville in prime time, at 7 p.m., against No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the KFC Yum! Center. That kind of placement usually means the TV execs expect it to be a competitive game, or at least an entertaining one.
Gonzaga brings a record of 27-6 into the game, but the Bulldogs aren't ranked in the AP poll. Take a look at the analytics, however, and it's a different story. The gurus at HerHoopStats.com rank Gonzaga No. 11 in the nation, and make Louisville (who they rank No. 5) an 8-point favorite at home.
All of which means that Louisville should expect a game on Sunday. And Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz does. He said that his staff watched Gonzaga in its first-round win over Nebraska, in which it held the Cornhuskers to their second-lowest point total of the season. And he said they're still going to keep studying video into the early hours of game day, trying to figure out the best way to attack.
"They are a very balanced team," Walz said. "They have got three or four kids that can really shoot the three. They have got great post play. So, I mean they're a very balanced team. They are 27-6 for a reason and playing in the second round. Like I said all year, I mean once you get to this point, everybody playing has probably been in the top 25 at one point in time during the year."
Louisville wants to generate offense off its full-court and half-court pressure, but Gonzaga is a team that can turn it over, averaging just less than 15 turnovers per game. The Bulldogs have faced 2 ranked teams this season, but played them 5 times, losing by 4 at home to Stanford in November, then by 16 at Stanford On Jan. 9. They lost by 12 at home to BYU, then were beaten 63-39 in a trip to BYU on Feb 16.
But since that game, they haven't lost. Their six straight wins includes a 71-59 revenge win over BYU in the WCC Tournament. They rebound well, have balanced scoring and good depth.
For Louisville, the game could hinge on holding its own on the boards, speeding the tempo up with pressure, generating some turnovers to score on, and making open midrange shots. In short, Louisville's usual keys.
"Well, they do a really nice job of staying between the ball and the basket (defensively)," Walz said. "As a team, you might say they try to slow the game down but they are averaging close to 70 points a game, which is pretty impressive. So, I don't necessarily think that they're trying to just slow it down. They just take opportunities when they present themselves. If you let them run, they're going to run. I watched the conference finals. They got four or five breakaways to their post players for some lay-ups. You can't get relaxed after you take a shot because if you don't sprint the floor they're going to push it. . . . They defend well. They execute their stuff offensively. And I'm expecting a -- just a dog fight tomorrow night. It's going to be physical. It's going to be a really, really good basketball game."
Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier has an experienced team. Four players average between 10 and 11 points per game, with Melody Kempton leading the way at 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.
"I like some things we can do in the half court, if we can handle the pressure with poise and then, you know, part of it handling the pressure and taking care of the ball and part of it is what you do after that, and a lot of teams that are aggressive defensively force you into questionable offense," Fortier said. "You know, I think they have maybe the three (players) that you would separate offensively, but then the rest of their support players do a really nice job of filling that role and being ready when called upon. They've played good opponents, who've tried to do all the things – they've tried to help off here, and double here. So, we're just going to have to do it better. Vonnie (Elam), I think, said that they're the next good opponent that we have in front of us. And so I hope our team can figure out how to execute and find some things that we'll be successful with."
With a 7 o'clock tipoff, Walz is hoping for a good crowd. His team deserves it. It has gone 15-0 at home this season. It has not been outside the top 10 since Feb. 7 of 2017, a span of 107 consecutive polls. The coach himself just signed a 7-year contract extension, committing him to U of L for the rest of his coaching career.
"There's no reason we can't sell this lower bowl out for Sunday's game," Walz said. "We’re a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament playing a really good Gonzaga team. Why can't we get 12,000 down here? I think we should. I think we can. It's good basketball. There's no question about it. I know our fans have been loyal as can be, and I'm hoping they can drag a friend, their neighbor, somebody they don't like – I don't care. Drag them down and come to the game. . . . Our players invest in our fans and community, and I think they deserve it."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.