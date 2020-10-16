LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game needed to be played, especially in a season fraught with the kind of uncertainty that college basketball figures to face in 2020-21. When the Louisville women’s basketball team travels to the Mohegan Sun Arena to face Connecticut on Dec. 4, it’ll be a marquee moment, as usual, for the sport.
The game needs a few. Credit Louisville coach Jeff Walz and UConn’s Geno Auriemma for valuing the women’s game and putting that matchup together even in uncertain times.
The matchup was one of the five nonconference games announced by the program in a truncated non-league slate that will begin on Nov. 25.
One game not on the schedule — the annual rivalry matchup with the University of Kentucky. That game was omitted without explanation.
Louisville will open with a pair of road games – at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 25 and at Cincinnati on Nov. 28. Their home opener will come Nov. 29 against Eastern Kentucky.
As promised, Walz and the Cardinals will face Chancellor Dugan’s Bellarmine team in its first season in Division I on Dec. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center.
"We are excited to finally announce our nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season," Walz said. "There were obvious challenges coming up with this year’s schedule, but we are thrilled to continue our rivalry with UConn and to get the opportunity to play the likes of Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine, Cincinnati and Middle Tennessee."
The Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to release its 2020-21 schedule in the coming weeks.
