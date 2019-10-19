CRAWFORD | Ugh! No. 10 Georgia splashes past grounded Kentucky, 21-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For a long time in Kentucky’s game at Georgia on Saturday night, the most interesting television was a 40-second isolation shot of the Bulldogs' mascot, Uga, avoiding the rain in his sideline doghouse.
Unfortunately for Kentucky, when the game got more interesting, it was because Georgia found its running game. A 39-yard run by D’Andre Smith and another 8-yard TD run by Brian Herrien after a Georgia fumble recovery broke things open for the Bulldogs after a dogged defensive effort by Kentucky.
In the end, Georgia splashed its way to a 21-0 victory in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, its 10th straight victory in the series.
Kentucky coaches had a good plan, hoping to keep the game close and to be creative in their approach to the run game. In that, the weather gave a bit of an assist.
Still, the game was a mess, particularly for Kentucky, which, simply put, could not move the football. The Wildcats had just 126 yards of offense through three quarters, and all of those were on the ground. They didn’t have a single yard through the air in that span, because they didn’t complete a single pass.
The game was played in persistent rain. And you could forgive Kentucky for not being accustomed to that, having practiced and played in drought conditions the whole preseason and season.
"Obviously the situation with the weather makes things tough on both sides," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told Tom Leach on his postgame coaches' show. "I thought the guys really played hard. We tried to be creative and put ourselves into a sitatuion to help us win. Georgia is tough. They had a game to see what we were trying to do with Lynn (Bowden at QB). They have some really big guys on that defensive front and they made it tough on us."
Still, the quarterback questions and passing problems remain for Stoops, and he told Leach he'll likely have to turn back to back-up Sawyer Smith, who is close to returning, but who Stoops chose to preserve rather than risk aggravating a nearly-healed injury.
Asked if he would go with Smith moving forward, Stoops said, "We’re going to have to. It’s been really close or him. This situation, nasty, cold rainy weather against this defense for him, with him this close. That’s tough. One more hit for him he’s out for another 3-4 weeks."
Converted wide receiver Lynn Bowden got the call at quarterback and had some success running the ball, but with a Georgia defense that hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown all season able to key on him, he wasn’t going to be a gamebreaker.
Offensively, Georgia bided its time. It couldn’t get much going in the first half and wasn’t much better in the passing game than Kentucky was. UK punter Max Duffy kept the Bulldogs penned deep in their territory.
The teams went to half in a scoreless tie, and the first time Georgia touched the ball in Kentucky territory, it was because of a Duffy punt that failed to cross midfield. Georgia answered with Swift’s touchdown, and the Bulldogs were on their way.
Bowden finished the game 2-for-15 passing for 17 yards. He carried 17 times for a team-best 99 yards. He deserves credit. He’s playing as hard as anyone on the field, but he’s not equipped to beat a team like Georgia, especially in those conditions.
"Really appreciate him," Stoops told Leach. "Really tough young man. He's just done anything he can do to help this football team."
For Georgia, Swift was the difference. He made the big plays in the third quarter, and finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Georgia QB Jake Fromm hit on only 9 of 12 passes for 35 yards.
Kentucky finished the game with just 177 total yards. Kentucky’s defense held Georgia to 270, well below its season average of better than 500 yards per game.
"I told our guys in the locker room that I was as proud of them this week as I was last week," Stoops said.
UK returns home next Saturday for a visit from Missouri, which lost at Vanderbilt on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.
