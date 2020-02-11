CRAWFORD | UK keeps Calipari's birthday celebration going, blows out Vandy in second half

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WDRB) -- It wasn’t the start Kentucky coach John Calipari was hoping for the day after his birthday. Like so many birthday candles, Vanderbilt came out of the locker room lighting it up.
It was the kind of scoring — 8 first-half 3-pointers to take a 14-point lead late in the period — that can flame into an upset if it isn’t dealt with. In the second half, Kentucky dealt with it.
The Wildcats calmly clamped down on defense, quickly erased a nine-point halftime deficit and used a 25-point performance from freshman Tyrese Maxey and a near-triple-double from sophomore Ashton Hagans to pull away 78-64 before a Memorial Stadium crowd that serenaded the Wildcats with “Go Big Blue” chants in the final minutes.
Calipari was probably most pleased with Maxey. The freshman has had big scoring nights before, but Calipari said something was different about this one.
“The best thing that happened is that for the first time this year, Tyrese played with the toughness to win versus just playing basketball,” Calipari said. “Now you have to understand I’ve been all over this and all over him, so this was a good sign.”
At halftime, with his own team shooting just 32% and just nine made field goals, Calipari said he wasn’t breathing fire.
Why?
“It was my birthday,” said Calipari, who had family, friends and former Wildcat Tayshaun Prince sitting behind him, “and I didn’t want to get mean.
“This team, the whole point of this is them learning about themselves. I told them at halftime, ‘They made eight threes guys, and you missed five one-foot shots. This is going to be what the score is.’”
And then, Maxey said, Calipari told them something else.
“Coming out of halftime,” Maxey related, “Coach said, ‘Forget it, we’re going through Nick.’”
That would be Nick Richards, who didn’t have an overwhelming statistical night but set an early tone with blocked shots and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks before fouling out.
The other adjustment from Calipari was to get rid of the ball screens and challenge his guards, who had been beaten off the dribble fairly often in the first half, to start driving the ball themselves.
“How are they beating us downhill, and we’re not beating them?” Calipari said he asked his guards. “That was my challenge to the guards at halftime. And we’re still figuring things out and experimenting, and one thing we did was go without a ball screen. And I said, ‘If that guy can go by you, then you drive by him, or he’s way better than you.’ How about that? So we opened up the court a little bit, and that’s when they fouled.”
Once Kentucky got the court spread, got a few stops, and used the rebounds to get into transition, it didn’t take long to take the game in hand. Still, after taking a double-digit lead, Kentucky saw Vandy spring a full-court press that helped the Commodores close within five with 4:17 to play. During the media timeout, Calipari called a play for Maxey, but Immanuel Quickley wound up with the ball out on top, and drained the first of back-to-back three-pointers to end the Vandy threat.
“Every time I pass it to him, I just turn around and smart smiling, because I know he’s hitting it,” Hagans said.
Maxey finished the game off, driving off ball screens, getting to the rim or the free-throw line.
“Down the stretch of the game, we’ve got three point guards,” Calipari said. “We should be making good plays. We just weren’t early in the year. It was a good road win. . . . With Tyrese, he has an air about him that the other guys feed of him and feel more confident. He does.”
Maxey scored 15 in the second half and Quickley had 10. But nobody was better than Hagans, who finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists. He cramped up late in the game, and Calipari called a timeout so he could keep him in.
“I wasn’t taking him out,” Calipari said. “I’d have called another timeout if I had to.”
Hagans said he didn’t realize he was just two assists shy of a triple-double.
“I would’ve passed it if I knew,” he said. “I was looking for a dunk.”
Instead, he found the Vanderbilt student section and blew a few kisses before Kentucky walked away with a 23-point second half margin and its 19thwin of the season, improving to 9-2 in SEC play.
“I’m just being honest, we’re still trying, just trying to figure out what’s best for this team,” Calipari said.
The Wildcats return home Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Ole Miss.
