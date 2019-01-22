LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With this Washington, there is no shutdown.
The No. 8-ranked University of Kentucky basketball team kept its roll going against ranked opponents on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena, running away from No. 23 Mississippi State for a 76-55 victory after the Bulldogs pulled within 41-39 with seven minutes gone in the second half.
P.J. Washington led the way for Kentucky with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Eight of those points came after Mississippi State cut its deficit to two. UK also got seven points from freshman Tyler Herro after that point, as Kentucky won its fifth straight since an SEC-opening loss at Alabama. The Wildcats also have won eight of their past nine, including three games against ranked opponents, with a visit from Kansas coming on Saturday.
The Wildcats built a double-digit lead before the game was 10 minutes old and held an eight-point lead at the half.
In the second half after Mississippi State pulled within two, UK put together a 9-2 run, which it extended to a 17-4 spurt, to put the game away.
Herro finished with 18 for Kentucky, while Keldon Johnson had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
Kentucky was the first team to hold Mississippi State under 60 points this season. It denied the Bulldogs three-pointers, running them off the line and dogging them into 3-for-20 shooting from beyond the arc.
For the game, MSU shot just 31.1 percent while UK shot 44.1 percent from the field and went 8 of 16 from three-point range. Kentucky also outrebounded Mississippi State 44-38.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.