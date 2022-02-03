CRAWFORD | Van Lith lights up Clemson with 34 points to lead Louisville to 93-71 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –– After scrapping for a closer-than-expected win at Miami, the No. 4-ranked Louisville women found themselves in another closer-than-expected battle at Clemson on Thursday night, and were struggling to stop the Tigers' talented guard Delicia Washington, who had 18 points at halftime.
The Cardinals fought fire with fire. And sophomore Hailey Van Lith was certainly fire. She scored 24 of her career-high 34 points in the second half, making all 9 of her shots from the field, 4 of them from 3-point range, to lead Louisville to a 93-71 victory.
For the game, she made 13-of-16 shots and went 6-of-6 from 3-point range.
Confused at why Clemson wasn't paying more defensive attention to her, at least she was polite about the whole thing.
"They didn't even have their best defender on me," she said. "So I was, I mean, my teammates are really good, but I didn't think I missed a shot in the second half. So I'm not really sure. Maybe they wanted me to have 34. But if they did, then thank you guys, because that felt great."
After a slow start, Van Lith's shooting has begun to heat up. Perhaps it has been the insistence of the coaching staff that she get more rest and limit her gym time. Perhaps it was the green grapes she ate at halftime – a departure from her usual practice.
"Maybe I'll have to have more," she said. "I'm usually not an eater at halftime. I like to play on an empty stomach. Maybe we'll have to stock up."
Whatever it was, Louisville could use more of it. Van Lith's efficient 34 were the most scored by a Cardinal since Asia Durr had 47 in a win over N.C. State in 2019. But they weren't forced. Teammates did start to look for her, but Walz said her biggest play was an assist at the end of the third quarter.
Her shooting helped break open a game that was tied at 44 early in the third quarter. She scored 10 points in the next four minutes to help Louisville reclaim a double-digit lead, then the Cardinals pulled away.
"We have a lot of great players on this team team and like, our starting five, anyone could have 20 on any night," Van Lith said. "And I think that we like that about our team and we embrace it. That's one of the reasons why I came to Louisville. I want to play with other good players. I don't want to go play for UW (home-state University of Washington) and average 30. What is that going to do for me in the league? I want to play with great players and I'm getting that experience here and my teammates reciprocate that energy when I'm hot. So of course I'll do it for them when they're hot."
That's also one of the things Walz likes so much about his team -- its ability to find the hot offensive player. At Miami, it was Kianna Smith with 25 points. Though Smith had an off night at Clemson, she still had 8 points and 8 assists and has 15 assists with one turnover the past two games.
"I think we do a really good job, a really good job of finding the hot hand," Walz said. You look at Kianna's stat line, and she didn't shoot the ball as well as she normally does, but she's finding the open person and not forcing things and takes good shots, they just didn't go in. So it's just impressive. Emily sees the floor so well. . . . . The last seven or eight games we're assisting on something like 65 or 70 percent of our made baskets. It's impressive. . . . It's what makes this team is as good as we are. You have to guard everyone. You know at Miami, Kianna had the hot hand and tonight Haley had the matchup that was really in our favor, and Haley played some really, really good basketball."
Also playing well is Liz Dixon, who finished with 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. She's 15-of-16 from the field her last four games.
The Cards got 10 points and 8 rebounds from Engstler and dished out 25 assists total as a team. Washington led Clemson with 28 points.
Louisville's team was scheduled to return to Louisville by charter flight Thursday night. Their next game is at Syracuse on Sunday.
