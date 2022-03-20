CRAWFORD | Van Lith lights up, Louisville burns through Gonzaga to reach NCAA Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hailey Van Lith had been fairly quiet. Playing against a home-state program, she had missed her first four shots and went to halftime of Louisville's NCAA Tournament second-round game against Gonzaga with 6 points and the Cardinals leading by 4.
Then, just a couple of minutes into the third quarter with the game tied, she made a layup on the break, then back-to-back threes from the wing, and within a 2-minute span, the Cardinals had an 8-point lead they would never give back in a 68-59 victory in front of 10,414 fans in the KFC Yum! Center.
Those points sparked a decisive 15-3 run. And Van Lith caught fire and never cooled off, finishing with a game-high 21 points to lead Louisville to its fifth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance and 11th in the past 13 years. Louisville coach Jeff Walz improved to 35-12 in NCAA Tournament play.
The Cardinals will face either Tennessee or Belmont on Friday in Wichita, Kan., at either 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The regional championship game will be Monday night at 9 p.m. Eastern.
"I live for this moment, and I love it and I embrace it. My teammates do, too," Van Lith said. "I love the pressure, like it's an adrenaline rush for me, and my teammates think it's funny and they think I'm crazy, but I just love it."
Emily Engstler, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals, heard her teammate say that and chimed in, from the postgame podium: "Crazy people win championships."
Van Lith smiled.
"Crazy people win championships," she said. "Fact. Thank you. Even though she called me crazy, it's OK. I'll be crazy and win. That's OK."
Van Lith was the offensive catalyst for Louisville. Her burst of scoring came when the team needed it and turned a close game into one with a bit of breathing room. It forced a Gonzaga timeout, and Van Lith screamed as soon as the Zags called it.
"She played a really tough game," Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. "She's so intense. Some people -- intensity takes them out of it, and . . . and I haven't followed her career closely enough to know this, but I think based on today the intensity rose and she rose to that occasion. I think that she is that intense all the time. I remember her as a high schooler when she would come to camp, and she worked just like that."
If Van Lith provided the offensive fireworks, Engstler controlled the game on the defensive end. She tipped balls, grabbed rebounds, kept offensive rebounds alive. She played a complete floor game.
"She just competes," Walz said. "It's really amazing. She's got an unbelievable instinct for the basketball. Like the one steal she almost gets, and she knocked it out of bounds opposite the scorer's table, I just looked at (assistant) Beth (Burns) and our staff, and I just shake my head because it's nothing you practice. It's just an instinct because if she doesn't get it, her kid is wide open for a lay-up, but she's able to understand the person they're throwing the ball to has her back to her, so even if she catches it she's probably not going to see her. Em has come up with countless numbers of those steals. She's so long, she anticipates well. . . . When you can go 3 for 13 and you all are talking about the performance she had, I think it speaks volumes for how she plays throughout the entire game."
Louisville charged to a 14-0 lead to open the game, and the 10,000-plus crowd was instantly energized. Gonzaga, however, stabilized itself impressively and had cut its deficit to six by the end of the first quarter.
In the huddle midway though the second, Walz was exhorting his team to stop taking quick 3-point shots. Gonzaga had pulled even, and Walz said, "We made our first 2 but now we're 2-for-11. All we're doing is shooting threes."
Out of the timeout, Van Lith drove, pulled up on the baseline and hit a short jumper. Walz turned to the bench, shrugged his shoulders, and players smiled.
On a day that featured some upsets – including the Wichita Region's No. 2 seed, Baylor, losing to South Dakota – Louisville stayed comfortable, though it never could run away from Gonzaga, which scored the game's final 6 points after Louisville went up 15.
"We had our upset already," said Kianna Smith, who finished with 12 points. "Obviously everyone knows that. Our focus was just on our game and finishing off four quarters."
Olivia Cochran added 11 for Louisville, which takes some confidence on the road to Wichita.
"I see us going to a championship, but at the same time you've got to make sure you don't make, two, three, four, five mistakes," Engstler said. "That's what we're trying to do, we're trying to limit our turnovers, keep playing really high intensity defense, staying aggressive and composed. . . . I think it's our time to win a national championship. I'm really excited to be a part of this program."
