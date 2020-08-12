LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WTA is off and running to an exciting restart, and Lexington’s Top Seed Open will get its own little slice of history on Thursday when Serena Williams faces her older sister, Venus, in the second round of the tournament.
Serena Williams had to work for her first-round victory, dropping the first set before finding her rhythm late to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Venus Williams looked a tad sharper from the start, handling Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-2.
Now, the sisters will square off for the 31st time in their storied careers. Serena has won 18 of those matches, including 12 of the 21 played on hard courts and 7 of the 12 played in the U.S.
“I feel like I always play Venus in every, single tournament, first or second round," Serena said. "So that’s annoying."
It’s actually been two years since their last meeting: a 6-1, 6-2 victory for Serena in the 2018 U.S. Open. And with Venus, 40, and Serena turning 39 next month, who knows how many times they will meet again?
Venus said she came into the tournament hoping to measure herself against the best, and she will get to do that.
“One Grand Slam winner, former World No.1, to another," she said. "It’s been quite the draw for me, but quite honestly, this is perfect, because I haven’t played in forever. So I want to play the best players. And I think I got my wish playing Serena. So here we go.”
Both players said it took some adjusting to returning to play. Serena said she has been playing well in practice matches, but those aren’t always a perfect indicator of actual match readiness.
“I was pleased with how competitive I was out there, staying in the moment and not getting down on myself,” Serena said. “I don't know how much I need to work on, because I'm playing unbelievably in practice. I know I'm going to get better with each match, and I'm OK with that, because today was nothing compared to how I'm practicing. I just need more rhythm, more time to be out there playing the match."
Playing with no spectators was a bit different, and it will be a challenge when the venue moves to New York for the U.S. Open. But Serena said she didn’t mind it and might’ve even benefited from it.
“I didn't know how I was going to feel or how I was going to do, but I really didn't hate the atmosphere,” she said. “Being in New York will be a little different because of the massive stadium, but the solo court kind of reminds me of my junior days. So there was something kind of nostalgic about that ... It was a really calm atmosphere, really chill. I can't say I disliked it. It was different.”
Venus was pleased with her opening round play, which came after a layoff that started with anxiety and ended with a flurry of activity. She provided daily fitness tips — often with fellow players or others — via her Instagram page during the shutdown. She said that helped her sane when she was unable to get to a gym.
“I was extremely busy,” she said. “I run two businesses, so COVID is extremely challenging for any business, let alone entrepreneurs. The easier job is probably playing tennis.”
On the court, she said she thought she and Azarenka both shook off the rust of months on the sidelines pretty well.
“Honestly, it’s really difficult to come back after all these months and play well," she said. "Most of the time in practice, you’re hitting the ball well, then a match comes, and it’s just not the same. I think for both of us, (the goal is) just to walk out there and hopefully play well, and I think we both did."
Now it’s on to another matchup with her sister and a chance to bring the score closer to even.
“Who would have guessed that this draw would happen?" Venus said. "But this is what it is, and these are great tests for me coming into the season. I know I’m hitting the ball well. I know Serena came back from the brink (in her opening match) and waited until the last minute to play her best tennis, and that’s what champions are made of ... Here we go again. No. 31, and I’m looking forward to the next one after this, too.”
