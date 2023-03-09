LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On paper, or more appropriately, on the computer screens of statistics website FiveThirtyEight.com, the 2023 season shapes up as a big one for Louisville City Football Club.
The two-time champion of USL’s top division and 7-time conference finalist has been determined the favorite to win a third star by a wide margin. The website gives the Boys in Purple a 22% chance of winning a title. The next-closest team, 2022 champion San Antonio, comes in at 11%.
That, of course, is of no concern to third-year coach Danny Cruz or his experienced squad, which returns a league-record 22 players from last season’s team that fell 3-1 at San Antonio in the USL Cup Final. There was little need for major changes. LouCity set a club record for points (72) and won 22 games.
All of that means that the club has had keen institutional memory during this preseason, and the memory isn’t a pleasant one. The sting of playing in a difficult road environment in last season's final has brought one major theme to this preseason – prepare to win the regular season.
“Going back to last year, having to play the final on the road is something that we wish we could have avoided,” captain Paolo DelPiccolo said. “So for us, winning the regular season (and winning home-field advantage) is a major goal, and that just means every, single game and every, single week we're doing what we need to do.”
For the first time, the USL will play a balanced schedule, meaning every team in the league will play every other team at least once. That means more games on the west coast, and Cruz looked to prepare for back-to-back California games to open the season by taking his club to Seattle for a pair of exhibitions.
“I think it's great that everybody is going to see everybody this year,” said Cruz, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season earlier this month. “I think starting out on the road the way that we are, with regard to traveling cross-country, certainly presents challenges but they're challenges we would have seen at any point during the season. Part of the reason we had preseason the way that we did, part of the reason we went to Seattle, changing time zones on a similar schedule to what we'll have against Orange County, was to prepare for it. The idea going into last year was to travel a ton in preseason and hope to affect our away game record, and we did that. So, the hope is this year that we take these games in preseason and the travel and we look to implement a game plan on the road and try to get as used to it as we can over a short period of time.”
With the experience of last year’s final, early season games hold a bit more urgency for LouCity this season. In a way, some of the fine-tuning Cruz did during the preseason is a luxury of having so many players back who are familiar with the team’s style, tactics and culture. LouCity went 1-2-5 in its exhibition season, including four games against MLS competition.
“It was obviously done on purpose by the coaching staff,” he said. “It allowed the coaching staff to pick up where we left off, to an extent, and you're not trying to teach half the team new tactics and how we do things. It's pretty controlled, so I think it allowed them to go in-depth a little more on the tactical side of the game all preseason, and it was pretty good."
There are some key newcomers. Midfielder Dylan Mares, who played with DelPiccolo for the 2010 University of Louisville team that went to the College Cup final, comes back to town from El Paso, where he scored a career-high 10 goals last season. Midfielder Rasmus Thellufsen comes in from a first-division club in Denmark. The club added some goalkeeper depth in former Marshall University standout Oliver Semmle and signed former Providence defender Ramzi Qawasmy to his first pro contract after an extended preseason trial. And just over a week ago, the club added former Tampa Bay defender Jordan Scarlett.
(On the eve of the team’s departure for its opener at Orange County, it agreed to a mutual termination of defender Ian Soler’s contract, so the native of Spain can return to Europe.)
“I've been extremely happy with all the new guys we've brought in,” Cruz said. “Jordan came in and in a short amount of time played 90 minutes against Pittsburgh. We pushed his fitness a little bit. Was really happy with his performance in Pittsburgh, but honestly I've been happy with all of them. Rasmussen has done a great job both out wide and in the middle for us. When you look at Ramzi he has done a good job in the back. I've been really happy with the group.”
Of course, among the returnees, the quality is evident.
Winger Brian Ownby is coming off the best season of his career. At age 32, the Virginia native scored a career-high nine goals, including one in the Cup Final while playing with an injured leg. He was asked to take on more scoring responsibility with injuries to strikers Cameron Lancaster and Wilson Harris, and he delivered.
He said strength and conditioning were front and center for him during the offseason, as he looks to ward off injuries.
“When I reflect on my seasons here and career, I've had some bumps in the road, but the past two years -- I had a bunch of assists two years ago and a lot of goals last year – I’m trying to culminate all of those into one season, while obviously staying healthy,” Ownby said. “That hurt me last year at the end of the season, just nagging injuries. So, I wanted to focus more on my body, just trust that teammates will put me in good situations to succeed.”
Both of the aforementioned strikers return to the club this year, giving Cruz a wealth of options. Harris was the club’s leading scorer a year ago, with 15 goals. Lancaster pulled his hamstring in the preseason and suffered a groin strain in the middle of the year to limit his contributions in 2022. He still, however, scored four goals in limited action, and returns to the club at full strength as one of only two USL players with multiple 20-goal seasons.
How Cruz will use them remains to be seen, but he has had them both on the pitch at once at times during the preseason.
“Anytime you have two guys that continue to put the ball in the back of the net, it makes your decisions difficult,” Cruz said. “When you can play with two forwards, it gives us an opportunity to put them both on the field at the same time. I will say there were some things that we liked about it when we did it in preseason and there are some things that we need to continue to work on to try to get the best out of both of them when they're on the field at the same time. But the two of them have had excellent preseasons and have continued to push each other, and when the time is right and it gives us the best chance to win, you'll see them together.”
Enoch Mushagalusa, Jorge Gonzalez, Ray Serrano and Isaac Cano join that pair and Ownby up front, though Serrano will miss the season opener with an injury.
In the midfield, DelPiccolo and Niall McCabe both re-signed with the club in the offseason. McCabe has been with the club since Day 1 in 2015, and DelPiccolo joined a year later. Those two join some newcomers, Carlos Moguel, Tyler Gibson and Elijah Wynder, who returns after a devastating leg injury took him off the pitch in 2021. His return last season was slow, though by the end of the year he was in position to score the game-winning goal against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference final. He was voted USL Comeback Player of the Year after the season, and is hoping for a healthy run in his first full professional season this year.
His younger brother, Josh, is a feature in the back. He’ll turn 18 in May and be eligible for the summer transfer window. The US men’s national team prospect started 21 games last season, and a USA Today report has him closing in on a deal with Portuguese club Benfica worth as much as $1.3 million to $1.5 million, which would be a USL record.
He has plenty of seasoned talent around him. Sean Totsch took over penalty kick duties in Lancaster’s absence last season, and will be tough to displace. He scored on a USL record nine of them, while playing well enough in the back to garner All-USL honors for a third straight season. He’s joined by veteran Oscsar Jiminez and returnees Oscar Dia, Manny Perez and Owen Damm. Wes Charpie also returns, though he’ll be sidelined early in the season by injury. Sarlett and Qwamsey are additions expected to contribute.
In goal, Kyle Morton returns with the club’s first-ever Golden Glove award in his pocket. He gave up 0.74 goals per game. Danny Faundez, who performed well during a couple of injury absences for Morton, will himself start the season with an injury.
“We're really excited to get started,” Cruz said. “I was really happy with the preseason, the workload. The group continues to come together, the integration of new players. All in all, I feel we got exactly what we wanted out of preseason, and now we've put ourselves in position to have a good week of training, and a long travel, and get straight to Orange County.”
As for the expectations, Ownby said the veteran club takes them in stride.
“We expect to be at the top,” he said. “It's the standard here. Obviously, you have to go out and work for it. We take it one game at a time, we're not looking down the road to playoffs. We just focus on the next game, and that should put us in a good situation to be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
LouCity opens its 2023 campaign at Orange County SC on Saturday night at 10 p.m. The game will be televised locally by MyTV (cable channel 58 in Louisville) in a renewed media rights deal with WDRB Media. Game radio broadcasts may be heard on ESPN 680 AM/105.7 FM.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.