LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was like getting blown out twice.
The Louisville men's basketball historic run of futility was on full display at Wake Forest on Saturday night.
The Cards fell behind by 20 points early, clawed back to within six early in the second half behind a dogged effort from their reserves, then fell back behind by 32 before Wake prevailed with a 99-77 victory.
In its history, Louisville had faced Wake Forest 11 times coming into last night's contest. It had a record of 11-2 against the Demon Deacons. The two losses were by a total of 9 points, including a one-point setback to a Tim Duncan-led team in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.
Whether Louisville's 18-6 run to end the first half was its last gasp this season remains to be seen. The Cardinals showed resilience after their starting lineup saddled them with a 24-7 deficit before the game was 8 minutes old.
Jae'lyn Withers and Malik Williams, who started the game, both left the game before it was seven minutes old. Of Louisville's 36 first-half points, 33 were scored by the bench.
It's difficult to know what else to say. Early in the game, Louisville didn't sprint back in transition and Wake Forest got hot from three-point range.
And even after the team stabilized to pull within 44-38 in the opening minute of the second half, Wake Forest made a run and the Cardinals didn't have an answer, and didn't appear to have enough energy to muster an answer.
There was effort. Sydney Curry had 28 points and 7 rebounds off the bench. Noah Locke had 14 points in a reserve role.
But neither of those could keep this from being a low point in a season full of low points.
Louisville beat Wake Forest 73-69 back on Dec. 29, but that game is a distant memory. In this game, Wake scored on 62 percent of its possessions, and shot 58 percent from the field.
Louisville is 3-8 in the month of February the past two seasons, and 10-17 since Chris Mack's first season.
It falls to 12-16 this season, with a trip to Virginia Tech on Tuesday and Senior Day against Virginia on Saturday still to come.
