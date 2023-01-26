LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz is not a happy man. He got a technical foul for a comment he made to an official with his team down only 4 and 23 seconds to play in Thursday night’s 68-57 loss to Wake Forest.
But that was just a drop in the bucket of self-defeating moments for the Cardinals in Winston-Salem. And Walz saved his most critical comments for his own team.
His comment to the official: “I was sitting down. I wasn’t even standing up,” Walz said. “And I said, ‘You’re missing a really good game and I feel bad for these kids.’” After the game, he stood by his comment. But he was more irritated with his team, which lost its second straight game with another horrendous offensive stretch after taking a double-digit lead.
It wasn’t the missed shots that drew Walz’s ire, but his team’s lack of urgency and intensity in losing to Wake Forest for the first time in school history. On his postgame radio program, Walz said he is as frustrated with this group of players as any he has coached in 16 years at Louisville, and apologized to Louisville fans for the loss.
Later with reporters, he expanded on the theme.
“It is maddening because we are extremely talented,” Walz said. “But if you don't play together and play for each other and have a joy for each other, it doesn't matter. Individual talent is not going to beat a good team. We've proven that here in this program. I mean, we haven't always had the best five players on the floor. But we’ve had five that were ready to play together and kick anybody’s ass. And unfortunately, that’s our issue.”
Louisville jumped to an early 16-8 lead and held a 40-28 lead three minutes into the third quarter, then Wake Forest went on an 18-0 run. During that time, Louisville took only 3 shots (all missed) and turned the ball over 6 times.
The Cardinals actually shot 53.3% for the game, making it just the third time in 145 games when a Walz team has lost when shooting 50%.
“We’ve only lost 3 times when shooting 50 percent, and this team has lost 2 of those,” Walz said. “. . . We just go brain dead. We try to make plays that are not even close to there to be made. I don’t know. I just don’t. There’s no urgency. We’ll get up 12, but it’s not get another stop and get it to 14, get it to 16. We just don’t have that right now. We’re yelling it on the bench. But I’ve got to get 5 players on the floor who are willing to say, ‘Damn it. We’ve got a 12-point lead in the third quarter, let’s just put this thing away.”
Louisville fought back to trail just 59-57 when Morgan Jones was whistled for fouling Wake’s Jewel Spear on an end-of-the-shot-clock 3-pointer with a minute left.
“I’m not even sure we fouled her,” Walz said. “But she flopped. . . . We had it against Boston College. Norika (Konno) was called for fouling a shooter when she stuck her leg out. . . . It’s maddening, because you can send stuff to the league and they’ll say, ‘Yeah, you’re right, shouldn’t have been called, that was bad’ but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t change the game.”
Whatever the case, Walz said, the game shouldn’t have come down to that situation. Jones led Louisville with 15 points and Olivia Cochran had 11. No other player was in double figures. Hailey Van Lith, the leading scorer on the season, had 8 points and 5 assists, but also 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough,” Walz said. “I hate losing, man. I know our fans are upset. I tell our kids, ‘Guys do not get on social media. You're stupid if you do.’ Everybody's got it got an opinion and their two cents to say. And that's great. But it's never going to be anything good. We had people complain complain when we went to a Final Four, God forbid. So I get it. It’s going to be bad now. . . . We have to fix it, man, I’ll tell you that. We have to fix it because I’m not used to this.”
"We're just bad right now," Walz said on his postgame radio program. "Our mental approach to to the game. Our willingness to be coached our willingness to adjust and adapt. . . . I apologize to all of our fans that watched this ballgame. We're not going to quit. I mean, if you think you're frustrated, these players are frustrated, too. What we have to do is change. We have to change our behavior. That's what has to get done. Because if we don't, the results are going to be the same."
