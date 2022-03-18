LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The big headline at the University of Louisville this morning was the hiring of Kenny Payne as men's basketball coach. But the other news out of this morning's U of L Athletic Association meeting should not be overlooked.
Women's basketball coach Jeff Walz received a 7-year contract extension that is expected to take him to the end of his coaching career. The deal, worth $1.7 million annually with incentives, will put him among the 10 highest-paid coaches in the women's game, though it doesn't quite get him into the top tier of coaches. It reaches a top base pay of $2 million in the 2028-29 season, with various performance bonuses on top of that.
Walz had a chance to join that group with an offer of $2 million annually, according to sources, from an SEC program. His decision to stay in Louisville, where he has built the women's program into a consistent Top 5 presence, is a major win for the school.
Walz's Cardinals will face Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament later Friday in the KFC Yum! Center. They are a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the third time in four years.
