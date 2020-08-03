LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Walz gathered his Louisville women’s basketball team before sending players home for a long COVID-19 induced shutdown last spring with a question.
“When we got that phone call that the NCAA Tournament had been canceled, we shared some laughs and tears and a wide range of emotions,” Walz said Monday. “But as they all left that day, we all talked about this: ‘Are we going to be that team that uses the pandemic as an excuse of why we couldn’t get better? You say, the gyms were closed. They took rims off backboards in parks, no access, really, to courts. Or are we going to be that team that figured out a way?' Lay in your bed and work on form shooting. Go outside and work on ballhandling, work on passing and figure out a way to get better.”
Having had his players back on campus for a short time, Walz has an assessment.
“I can honestly say we have gotten better,” he said.
The Cardinals will hold workouts for a few more days then head back home before the semester starts on Aug. 17. Walz said the players have navigated not only their altered workout regimen but the restrictions asked of them off the court with a great deal of success.
While coaches around the country say they feel better having players on campus than at home, he said he has no problem sending his players back home for a while.
“They’ve done such a good job here of keeping their circle small. The last thing I want them to do is just sit here,” Walz said. “So the ones that are able to go home, they’re going to go home and then come back. We’ll do whatever the necessary protocol is for them, whatever it might be. I’m just a believer that giving them a chance to go home and be with family is more important than me losing a week or week-and-a-half of voluntary workouts.”
There’s a lot of new talent on the court for the Cardinals, whether by signing or by players who came in last season and redshirted. One of those, Cal transfer Kianna Smith, is a co-captain with ACC player of the year Dana Evans.
Another, prep high school All-American Hailey Van Lith, has been working to push Evans in workouts.
“Hailey and Dana have had some of the most spirited one on one games we’ve had in a long time,” Walz said. “Two of the fiercest competitors we’ve had ... but after it’s over, they’re talking and trying to help each other get better.”
Look for a lot of action at the guard spot. Walz is trying to up the tempo and will have four guards on the court at times. But strategy can wait. For the moment, Walz is enjoying seeing his players get to know each other. He gives Evans and Smith a lot of teambuilding credit.
“Dana’s most impressive thing is her effort to lead her team,” Walz said. “She and Kianna will be our captains, have done a great job of keeping everybody organized, and doing a good job of organizing team activities. It’s free time, those are the times if you’re going to worry, that’s it. But Dana, Kianna and all of them have done a great job of saying, ‘Let’s do a team activity together,’ letting them get to know each other and occupying free time.”
Walz said he hasn’t sensed any hesitation or fear of the COVID threat. He said he’s talked about it with players. They’ve talked about former Cardinal Asia Durr contracting it, and having to opt out of the WNBA season. That was a wake-up for his players.
Walz said he wouldn’t pretend that the threat wasn’t out there. But that he feels good about the measures the university and program have taken, and that he’d have no hesitation to let his own kids participate under the protocols.
“We don’t have the luxury of going into a bubble,” Walz said. “We don’t have that. Our kids are in school. We’re going to have players who are going to class. We just talk to them all the time about making sure they’re being responsible. If you’re going to go out to eat, which is OK, you can do that, just wear your mask. When you get to your table, you can take the mask off. Do everything we’re being asked to do to stop this spread. And they’ve done it. I’ve been really, really impressed. So we’ll continue to talk to them. They want to have a season. They want to play. A lot of them have aspirations of playing professionally. They understand that it’s really important that they do their part, as well as us as coaches and administrators and staff, to give them the best chance to compete come November.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.