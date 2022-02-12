LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –– If Kentucky could keep its starting guards from being injured by opponents, that might help. Because when it is healthy, it has a strong argument for being the best team in college basketball.
Sahvir Wheeler and Ty Ty Washington were both injured in a loss at LSU. Then more of the same happened in a loss at Auburn.
On Saturday, it happened at home, when Florida's Brandon McKissic crashed into Washington's legs in the second half of Kentucky's 78-57 victory over the Gators at Rupp Arena on Saturday. Washington got up limping, skipped awkwardly to the locker room with 12:50 left to play, and did not return.
But it must be said, that's about all that is slowing down this Kentucky team over the past six weeks.
The Wildcats overcame the injury and won their sixth straight game, improving to 21-4 as they continue their march to a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But every time it happens, it threatens to disrupt a very good thing brewing in Lexington, where Kentucky is as fearsome a team as there is in the country in transition, and improving in a good many other areas along the way.
Kentucky did the job with a couple of impressive runs on Saturday. The Wildcats jumped to a 20-6 lead, and outscored Florida 13-2 to open the second half.
In between, Florida was able to wrestle control of the tempo and hang in the game, but Kentucky – even without Washington and injured forward Jacob Toppin – was too much for Florida.
Kentucky led by 14 with 5:54 left when Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr. raced over to shove Kentucky's Lance Ware in the back after he was whistled for getting tangled up with a Florida player going for an offensive rebound. Somehow, Fleming wasn't whistled for a deadball technical foul after the play, and Florida rallied to score four straight points after the video review stoppage.
But after that, it was all Kentucky, which scored 7 straight points to put the game out of reach.
With McKissic being booed heartily by the Rupp Arena crowd every time he touched the ball, Florida used deliberate offense to keep Kentucky out of rhythm, but it couldn't keep Kentucky off the offensive glass, and it couldn't do much of anything with Oscar Tshiebwe.
The Wooden Award finalist finished with 27 points and 19 rebounds. He went 11-of-18 from the field. And in more good news for the Wildcats, Wheeler saw the seal broken after his recent cold streak from the field, making 4-of-7 shots to finish with 9 points, to go with his 6 assists.
Washington was just beginning to heat up at the time of his injury. He finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 26 minutes of action. No update on his condition was given during the game.
Kentucky also got 15 points from Kellan Grady (4-11 from 3-point range), and 11 points from Davion Mintz, who hit back-to-back threes in the final 3 minutes.
Kentucky outscored Florida 20-7 in second-chance points and 18-5 in points off turnovers. The Wildcats shot 46.3% from the field and made 10 of 27 from 3-point range.
Next up, they'll travel to Knoxville for a showdown with Tennessee at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
