LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – What the heck happened? That has been the question around the LouCity FC training grounds this week, and in the sports bars in the Butchertown neighborhood and elsewhere.
The Boys in Purple fell flat in their home opener last Saturday, losing 3-0 to El Paso Locomotive before a crowd of 10,881. It was a baffling result, coming off a pair of impressive victories to start the season on the west coast, and against a winless team, at that.
Losses happen, but shutout losses that bad don’t happen to Louisville City. Not since August 26 of the franchise’s first season, 2017, against Orlando City, had the team been on the wrong end of a 3-0 outcome at home. It was just their second multi-goal loss under coach Danny Cruz and their first 3-goal loss since 2019.
Perhaps it was a perfect storm. Brian Ownby, playing the best football of his career, was out on a double-yellow red card from the week prior, after an appeal from the club was overturned. Josh Wynder was gone on duty with the U.S. U-20 national team. And another key defender, newcomer Jordan Scarlett, also was on the bench.
Even so, LouCity and coach Danny Cruz expect to have enough depth to absorb losses, and certainly to avoid the kind of shutout defeat they suffered Saturday. And it’s a performance they’ll have to shake as they head back out west to face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at 10 p.m. (WBKI TV, WDRB Now app streaming).
“Can't change the result. I am embarrassed though,” Cruz said on Wednesday. “The turnout was fantastic and I wanted to put on a better performance. It was nowhere near the level of expectation here. We were shocking on the ball. Turning the ball over in poor areas. Didn't handle the box well.”
LouCity managed to put just 2 of its 6 shots on target.
Oscar Jiminez was on that 2017 LouCity team that lost 3-0 in Louisville Slugger Field. He knows the club inside and out. And while disappointed with the loss, he’s not panicking over it.
“Uncharacteristic from the entire group, but one thing we said was, it's Game No. 3. There's no need to panic or for alarms to go off,” he said. “Obviously, there are things we need to improve on, but it's the start of the season, we're not to the highest level we can be, but we're definitely going to get there. There's not really a concern from us, it's just how can we be better in the next game.”
Toward that end, the coaches and players reviewed the video after the match as usual, then put it away and looked to move forward. And Cruz said the response has been what he hoped it would be.
“The last two days have been excellent, from the start of training until the end of training, which is the reaction that we're looking for from the group,” Cruz said. “Certainly you look at the result, that is not us. But we do have learn from it. We have to look at where we can improve. And, you know, push forward.”
In this case, pushing forward means heading back out west, for a matchup at Sacramento late Saturday night. Another change in time zone. Another trip to the other side of the country.
“It's difficult,” Cruz said. “We're not really going to train (Thursday). We leave at 8 a.m. and arrive at 2 p.m. their time and train around 4. You have to train harder today than yesterday and then you have to taper back with the travel, to make sure you prevent any injuries or anything like that. It's difficult. But we had to travel there the first two weeks of the season and we came out if it with the results that we were expecting. . . . It's a difficult opponent and a difficult environment. . . . They have a lot of quality. They're going to be a team that is difficult to break down, a team that doesn't concede a lot of goals. But, again, when I look at the group that I have and the quality of training this week, I'm confident we can go there and get three points.”
Defender Wes Charpie is listed as out for this week’s contest, and midfielder Dylan Mares is questionable. Otherwise, LouCity should be at its healthiest point since the start of the season. Jorge Gonzalez returned last week, and Cruz expects to have forwards Wilson Harris and Ray Cerrano back this week, along with the return of Ownby.
“Everybody has to push one another in training,” Cruz said. “You have competition at every spot. When a lot of guys go down, that becomes a little bit more difficult. But the ability to get guys back to health is good for us. Jorge is back, Ray is looking like he's probably going to be back, Wilson is going to be back, Josh is going to be back, Brian is going to be back. These are all guys who are going to push us. We have decisions we're going to have to make on the weekend. But ultimately, despite the result on the weekend, I believe in everybody in the locker room. We've gone through injuries before on this club and come out of it ahead. I want to make sure that, most importantly, the group understands what has happened but reacts the right way.“
Sacramento returns most of the key pieces from a team that made it to the finals of the U.S. Open Cup a year ago, beating three MLS teams along the way. They have a victory over the same El Paso team that shut out LouCity in hand. The Boys in Purple beat Sacramento 3-1 in Lynn Family Stadium last September, but the visitors were sitting a number of starters before becoming the first non-MLS team to play for the Open Cup title since 2008.
