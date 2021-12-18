LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you're Kentucky basketball, you're praying right now that what happens in Vegas does NOT stay in Vegas.
You're hoping that whatever propelled the Wildcats to a 98-69 thrashing of North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday hops a ride on the plane back to Lexington and takes up residence in Rupp Arena, the Craft Center, the Wildcat Coal Lodge and anywhere else the team might go this season.
Kentucky dismantled North Carolina, and everybody did the things you expected them to do. Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double. Sahvir Wheeler made 12 of 15 shots and finished with 26 points and 8 assists. Kellan Grady made threes. Everybody rebounded.
It was pretty much the opposite of everything that happened in South Bend a few nights earlier in a loss at Notre Dame.
The game was summed up well by CBS analyst Bill Rafftery, who made a key observation in the final minute: "We all know how important basketball is in Kentucky," he said. "And these players have played like that tonight."
That says a mouthful. It's all fans ask, and in some ways, a lot of what Kentucky coach John Calipari has asked as the team has maneuvered its way through the early season.
Just play like this is important.
Two of the best signs for Kentucky. After Tshiebwe grabbed seven early rebounds, he drew his second foul with more than 12 minutes to until halftime. Still, playing without him, Kentucky built and kept a respectable lead.
The other sign: Sahvir Wheeler led in a way that was pleasing to Calipari. The coach said he talked to him after the Notre Dame loss (in which Wheeler went 0-for-5 from the field), and urged him to lead the team. Wheeler responded with a splendid shooting performance, one off his career-high, and kept everyone involved.
"The biggest thing I talked to our team about is Sahvir had to lead us," Calipari said. "Forget about how you're paying, just lead us. You played like you were confused against Notre Dame. Best news is we can play without Oscar. Without him we can hold our own. We were like 2-for-70 from the 3-point line the last two games. I told them we don't have to make them all, we just can't miss them all."
Kentucky went 8 of 15 from three-point range and bullied North Carolina on the boards 44-26.
Now comes the big question: With a Wednesday night matchup against rival Louisville coming up in Rupp Arena, will that Las Vegas magic follow the Wildcats back to Kentucky?
It very well could. This game showed the Wildcats some of their possibilities. And with the calendar getting ready to turn to the new year, it's time for the team to take a step forward.
