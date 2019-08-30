BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Well, that didn't go as expected. Lose once to an FCS program in a season opener and it's hotseat time for the coach. Lose for a second straight year to an FCS team in a season opener and, well, with a new coach, it's only the fans left to be hot.

Now, let's lay aside that Central Arkansas is a pretty good FCS team, with a ton of experience at the skill positions and a really efficient quarterback in Breylin Smith, who is only a sophomore.

WKU had its chances in a 35-28 loss to the Bears Thursday night. The Hilltoppers thought they'd kep their cushion when quarterback Steven Duncan found running back Jakari Moses out of the backfield for a 15-yard TD pass that would've put them up by 14 with just over 10 minutes to play. Instead, they play was called back for holding. Three plays after that, WKU missed a field goal. The play after that, Smith threw an 80-yard touchdown pass, and instead of a two-touchdown buffer zone the game was tied at 28.

It's all about making the most of opportunities, as a rundown of what we learned from the game will show:

1). IT'S ABOUT POINTS, NOT YARDS. WKU outgained Central Arkansas 488-424. It had more first downs, 22-17. The Hilltoppers did some nice offensive things, as you'd expect under Tyson Helton, an offensive coordinator before taking his first head coaching job at WKU. They averaged 5.3 yards per carry, went 9-13 on third downs, ran 74 plays to Central Arkansas 58 and dominated time of possession by more than 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for WKU, the only numbers that count are points. Of WKU's five first-half drives, three went for touchdowns and the other two ended with interceptions. In the second half, WKU had just one scoring drive in seven possessions, and the final five all came up empty.

"We moved the ball. Had a lot of yards," Helton said. "… The numbers are there, but that doesn't win football games. What wins football games is taking care of the ball and finishing drives and scoring touchdowns."

2). BIG PLAYS ARE KILLERS. The WKU defense put up as strange a stat line as you'll see. They held Central Arkansas to 20 yards rushing on 29 carries.

Defensive end DeAngelo Malone had a great game. Helton could rightfully say, after the game, "We dominated the line of scrimmage."

Central Arkansas, however, quickly bypassed the line of scrimmage as the game's key battleground. With a quarterback who was accurate and could make quick decisions, Central Arkansas gashed WKU, and the Hilltoppers never adjusted.

In the fourth quarter alone, Central Arkansas had pass plays of 80, 38 and 35 yards. In the game, the Bears had 10 pass completions of 19 yards or more and six of those went for 30 yards or better. They averaged 19.2 yards per completion.

There's no need to dominate the line of scrimmage if you can do that.

Helton defended his strategy of clogging the box and stopping the run, saying,

"We're always going to be attacking and making the quarterback make plays." But WKU sacked Smith only once and hurried him only three times.

3). NO QUARTERBACK CHANGE SEEMS IMMINENT. When you've got a graduate transfer from an SEC school waiting in the wings, everybody will want to see him get a shot. Yet this loss can't really be pinned on quarterback play.

"It's set, Steven's the starter," Helton said. "But I'm always going to have Ty (Storey) in the game plan. It didn't play out that way tonight, Every game's different. It's just tonight, how it played out. I wanted to keep Steven in there and keep him in a rhythm, but every game's different."

Duncan was solid. At one point late in the game, he completed eight straight passes, and hit 11-of 13 for 128 yards in one second-half stretch. The offense, again, moved the ball. It just stalled. And that's something WKU will have to work on.

That, and going back to the drawing board on pass defense.

"The sun is going to come up tomorrow," Helton said after the game. "And we are going to go to work and be a family, and whether we win or lose, get ready for FIU. . . . I think that they will wake up tomorrow and they will be ready to go to work. I expect nothing less out of them, and I know that is how they will respond. It is OK to be disappointed and hurt. It is the first game of the season. We have a long season ahead of us. I expect everybody when we wake up, everybody's ready to roll, getting ready for FIU."

