LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The problem in trying to project college conference expansion is that we're not using regular math. We're using TV math.
And of all math, TV math is particularly subject to change.
But here's where TV math stands right now. Few people watch much of anything live anymore. A major and notable exception is live sports. They still watch live sports. On-demand features are nice for sports but they don't replace the event in real time, or at least very close to it.
That means advertising for live sports broadcasts is at a premium. It means having live sports "inventory" still has value. And in the ever-fracturing world of media choices, sports offers more bang for the buck than just about anything. It's (almost) all that's left from the age of "appointment viewing."
When the Big Ten added USC and UCLA, the math worked out. The league added the No. 2 television market in America, and even if those schools might or might not do blockbuster numbers in their market, they're guaranteed to provide more Big Game football inventory for the league's networks to present to advertisers. More opportunities for big bangs.
It worked the same way when the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma last year. Texas rated its own network at one point and includes some major media markets. Oklahoma brings a big football name to the mix, if not a big market.
But here's where the math might work against other programs looking to climb aboard those two college sports giants: The more conference TV rights are worth and the higher payouts get the more value you have to bring to a conference to make sharing a slice of that pie worth it.
There are two classes of programs not already in the Big Ten or SEC that might fit that bill one way or another.
There's Notre Dame, which brings that kind of value, and, because of that, is in a class by itself. That's why the Big Ten, according to CBS' Dennis Dodd, isn't going to do anything until it sees what Notre Dame will do. If it comes aboard, the Big Ten might add one more school to get to an even number, but that's about it.
After Notre Dame, there are schools who don't quite bring that kind of value but might yet justify inclusion because of brand value, marketing potential or geographic market itself.
I'd include North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Oregon and Stanford squarely within that group. Others you could make a case for, but it's tougher. And honestly, even those don't pack the punch of USC or UCLA, and certainly not Notre Dame.
Louisville is one of those others. It doesn't qualify as a market because the SEC already claims its market by virtue of Kentucky and the Big Ten by virtue of Indiana. It's not going to bring the kind of marquee earning power that a mega-conference would say justifies a piece of the pie.
For Louisville, then, and indeed for most of the ACC, the best scenario is for the ACC to remain viable, hang onto its membership, hang onto its affiliation with Notre Dame, and perhaps add a member or two.
I do realize that's a pretty tenuous hook to hang one's hopes on, but this is the reality of the college sports landscape today.
The other reason for hope is that it is not necessarily the reality of the college sports landscape tomorrow, or 10 years from now.
And there's this: While the focus of megaconferences to this point has been on expansion, at what point does it begin to shift toward contraction? Does a point come when the SEC asks, "Why are we splitting so much money with Vanderbilt? Why do we need two Mississippi schools?"
I don't see that day coming. Even the Harlem Globetrotters need the Washington Generals. But the situation remains fluid and does not look as if it will become any more stable anytime soon.
The ACC's current stability hinges on a grant of rights by each member that the ACC will receive all money from its media rights through the 2035-36 school year (the duration of the league's current deal with ESPN), no matter what conference the school winds up in.
While legal agreements live to be broken, that one seems like it would be difficult to wiggle out of. But nothing is impossible. U of L would do well to begin considering what it would do if Clemson, North Carolina or others left the ACC.
And more than anything, Louisville needs to stabilize itself. It needs to become a player in ACC football. It needs its crowds to return. Same for men's basketball.
So for now, the best route for the ACC may well be to protect its flanks and buy time. Somehow. Until things change again. As unsatisfying as that sounds. But there are few good options.
