LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bit of advice for football fans in this area: Enjoy the next few rivalry football games between Louisville and Kentucky. They are about to become more scarce.
The expansion of the SEC to 16 teams with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 almost certainly means the league will expand its schedule, too. And a 9-game conference slate (or more) means that non-conference games are likely to be reserved for buy-game victories at home. Tougher games or home-and-home series are likely to be charred on the altar of conference network profits.
That's a simple fact of life. Better rivalries than this one have bitten the dust. That nobody from UK will step up and make the equivocal statement that the rivalry will continue is all the proof you need that it absolutely will not continue, at least not in its present form.
The teams may play every other year, or every few years, or periodically, or not at all. Who knows?
The schools have a contract to play each other annually through 2030, but if one side decides to buy out of it, there's little the other can do. Legislative involvement seems a bit heavy-handed, though Gov. Andy Beshear said he's hoping the rivalry endures.
When asked about the situation on Monday, the coaches offered little insight. Kentucky's Mark Stoops said he hasn't even thought about it.
"I have no idea,” he said. “I haven’t put one ounce of thought into that. I don’t think I’m prepared to answer that question right now. We’ve got a lot of things that are right in front of me here.”
Louisville's Scott Satterfield said he understands the predicament that schools find themselves in.
"I think that's a dilemma and a question that administrators have to find out and figure out," he said. "As coaches pretty much we just play who they tell us to play. I think you can kind of just look at what we've played this year and nonconference what Kentucky's played this year, it's different philosophy really, of how you schedule your nonconference, and I think it just goes to whatever school you're at, what your philosophy may be."
That's a kind way of saying that Kentucky isn't going to play anybody outside the SEC. They haven't played a Power 5 nonconference game other than Louisville since playing Indiana in 2005.
Louisville, consistently, has said it wants to play the game. Whether the coach was Bobby Petrino or Charlie Strong or Satterfield, through Tom Jurich and now Vince Tyra, the school has been consistent over its desire to play, even when the schools have squabbled over the timing of the game.
"I like playing the game," Satterfield said. "I mean, I would advocate playing us, you know, and keep continuing this game because I just think it's great for this region, it's a great rivalry game and I think the fans on both sides of it love it. And I like it in every other sport as well. I just think it's a game that should be played in all our sports because we're so close and, you know, two really good programs."
The feelings in this situation go beyond what makes good financial and football sense. Kentucky refused to play Louisville in football or basketball for decades, and ending or altering the series now would harken back to that time. Both programs have benefited from the modern incarnation of the rivalry.
But don't expect any of that to get in the way of business. The financial realities are what they are. Looking down the road, Louisville has attractive non-conference games scheduled against Indiana and Notre Dame in 2023, Indiana at home in 2024, at Indiana in 2025. It has a 2-year home-and-home with Georgia in 2026 and '27 and another with Texas A&M in 2028 and '29.
It also has Kentucky scheduled in all those years. We'll have to wait and see what the SEC does to see whether all those will be played.
I wouldn't bet on it.
