CRAWFORD | With opener approaching, Louisville's Satterfield still seeking effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Scott Satterfield took the job at Louisville, he hadn’t given much thought to the schedule. He knew he was taking over a rebuilding job, and that Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, including Clemson and Florida State, would be mainstays, and a rivalry with Kentucky.
But when he saw his first game would be against a Notre Dame team that just made the College Football Playoff, he did a double-take.
“My first thought was, they aren’t giving me enough time before playing this game,” Satterfield joked during his first pregame news conference on Monday. Or maybe he wasn’t joking.
“I told (athletics director) Vince (Tyra), man you could have at least given me a bit more time or start out with somebody else, I don’t know,” Satterfield said. “But, that was the first thought. After that, I put it out of my head really. From that point forward it was like, what can we do to get better as a team and not really worry about who we’re playing? And we really, the last two practices, we looked at going against these guys. But prior to that, we’ve been by ourselves and thinking about how we can get better.”
Satterfield begins his Louisville tenure to dampened expectations, largely because the team is coming off a 2-10 season, and facing a schedule ranked in the national Top 20 in terms of difficulty. He’s been a part of some giant-killing efforts at Appalachian State, and some efforts that nearly killed some giants, but he said those games were far different scenarios than the Cardinals face this season.
There’s not much, he said, to create an accurate comparison of the situations between an FCS App State team beating Michigan and Louisville’s task against Notre Dame.
“I think that it was completely two different scenarios in the fact that we were a team back then that had just come off two national championships and we were rolling, and we were a good football team even though we were at a lesser level,” Satterfield said. “I think we had only 58 players on scholarship, but you know they were accustomed to winning and playing hard. We are all new here, all the staff, and everything is new so it's kind off hard to correlate that. The fact that we’re a big underdog and playing a well-known team that’s coming in here I think that’s the correlation, and it might stop right there. We have not seen our guys play a game yet. We don’t know how they are going to go out and react in a game situation. All the preparation we have put in we have a good idea, but we don’t fully know until we put the ball down and snap the ball and see what happens.”
To underscore just how new everything still is for his team, Satterfield ran through some of the basic things the team has not done before under this staff.
“We’re having to go through everything that we're going to do leading up to that first game and including, like today we're having a mock game where we're just basically a run-through of next Monday night,” he said. “And then we’ve got to go over pregame warm up, where everybody stands, when and how we're going to warm up, when you come to the locker room, where are you going to go when you get there, what you’ve got to do when you go in the locker room, halftime. I mean, just so many things we got to go over, you know, and we're trying to prepare for everything. And, you know, it's the first game I mean, so the new staff that we brought in, they don't really understand what we're doing yet. Of course, all the players haven't done it yet. So those are the things that as a coach, you just want to be fully prepared for everything and that's what we're trying to do, is get fully prepared. You know, and to try to cover everything we can and that may come up next Monday night.”
It’s a tall order. But the tallest order of all is getting the effort where the staff wants it on every play. The first-stringers may be there most of the time. The younger players less so. They don’t understand that the demand is constant, every play, every day.
Some players have admitted that effort was a problem last season, particularly late in the year. For a team that has gone through that, getting the highest level of effort on a consistent basis is a challenge.
“We reinforce that message every day,” Satterfield said. “We want to be an effort-based program. We want to play as hard as we can play on every snap. And when we don’t practice that way, we point it out, every, single time. That, to me, is how you prepare. If we’re playing with not enough effort, lack of effort, that means we didn’t prepare with effort. It should be ingrained in our program. We harp on it every single day, and we’re not where we need to be with that. But we’re going to get there. . . . We talk about how hard they’ve got to practice. I don’t know how hard they practiced in the past here. But we have a ways to go with that. The middle of last week, we had to, ‘this is not good enough the way we’re practicing. Once we got into those chase (scout) team looks. . . . We’re growing, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
For Satterfield, to arrive at an ACC program was something of a destination. But to get the program to be what he wants, he has a long road to travel yet.
“The magnitude really set in at the first press conference,” he said. “It’s a pretty big deal. A lot of people out there. It’s not like Boone, N.C., where we had two reporters. It was a lot of reporters. You’re in the ACC. It’s big time. As soon as I got here, reality hit, it’s go time. We’ve just tried to do the best job we can do with the hand that we’re dealt, the guys that we have. And what can we do to get these guys in position to make plays? . . . We’re anxious to get out and see where we are, and where we need to go from here.”
