CRAWFORD | With Ownby as catalyst, LouCity FC hammers New York 6-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – What is it that commercial is always blaring? “Red Bull gives you wings.”
Yeah, I’d say so.
Forgive the line from a baseball movie, but LouCity FC hit the (bleeping) bull on Saturday night before a jubilant crowd of 10,462 in Lynn Family Stadium. The home team looked as if it were on some kind of energy drink, firing home 6 goals and matching the largest USL victory margin in franchise history in a 6-0 win over New York Red Bulls II.
A winger moved to central midfield, Brian Ownby, was one of the catalysts, scoring the game’s first goal in the 14th minute and assisting on 2 more, both to Enoch “Matiti” Mushagalusa, whose hat trick was just the fourth in franchise history.
It was the eighth win in 10 games for LouCity, and fourth consecutive – and it came, remarkably enough, with the team’s top offensive weapons on the sideline. All-time leading scorer Camron Lancaster has had an injury-plagued season and is out with a groin injury, though he was held out of Saturday’s game more as a precaution. Wilson Harris, who stepped up to lead the team in goals scored, is sidelined with injured ribs.
Ownby, however, continued his relentless run for the season with a pair of goals (the game’s first and last) and a pair of assists. He’ll turn 32 years old this week – just two appearances away from 150 for LouCity FC -- but the more the team needs him, the more youth he seems to find. He’s had 5 goals, 4 penalties won, a league-leading 7 assists and leads the team with 29 chances created.
Manager Danny Cruz said Ownby knows what’s required of him in the central position, and took the move and the responsibility in stride.
“It's an important role,” Cruz said. “I think he's done an excellent job in both phases of the game, both with regard to how he presses, then obviously he's creating a lot opportunities. He scored 2 goals tonight that he certainly deserved and had a couple of really unselfish assists, ones that he can probably go to goal if he chooses to but slides it across to assure that it goes in the back of the net. And when you talk about leadership, he's a guy that is bringing the energy every single day and challenging everybody in the locker room to make sure that we are at our best. So not only is he doing it on game day, but he's doing it every day in the locker room.”
Mushagalusa was the beneficiary of much of Ownby’s work on Saturday. He’s become an increasingly dangerous weapon for LouCity, and now has scored 6 goals – now second on the team – in 13 shots on target.
“He's continuing to develop every, single day,” Cruz said. “. . . When you look at his progression from the first day in preseason to where he is now, I think he’ll be the first to tell you he’s certainly growing. I think Brian puts him in really good position to finish his chances, and I’ve been really happy with his improvement and development, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.”
Mushagalusa credited Ownby: “You know, sometimes we'll go out, train on our own and he's really just good at getting into spaces with his pace, so I just I'm just there for the tap-in.”
New York’s pressing style provided the gasoline to the flame of LouCity’s offense. Cruz wanted his team to attack the pressure and get into spaces behind it, and the execution was sharp. LouCity outshot New York 21-5 and held 60% of possession.
It also got a goal from Jorge Gonzales (assisted by Mushagalusa) and Niall McCabe and Ray Serrano both picked up assists.
“We talked a lot about Brian’s pace being able to exploit the back line and how they look to play, and I felt he certainly did that,” Cruz said. “We talked about making sure we had ideas before we got the ball about spaces we wanted to exploit, and I felt we did that. And obviously execution in the final third. I think it’s fair to say we probably should have and could have had a few more. That’s still an area we need to improve in. But when you put 6 goals in the back of the net and, more importantly you get a shutout, that’s something you’re certainly proud of as a manager.”
LouCity’s 40 goals on the season lead the Eastern Division and are one-shy of the USL overall lead. Its 9 clean sheets lead USL. Two of those have come in the past 3 games from goalkeeper Danny Faundez. At 12-3-3, LouCity leads the Eastern Division with 39 points, one more than second-place Memphis 901 FC, which will play host to the boys in purple this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“Their record speaks for itself,” Cruz said of Memphis. “They’re a difficult opponent and playing good football and pressing opponents. Memphis is a difficult place to go because it’s a nice, small field. They make it really difficult. So we’re excited about the opportunity.”
Said Ownby: “These are the ones you have to win, to separate ground. So we’ll enjoy the win, and get back to it Monday.”
