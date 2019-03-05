LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the surface, this is a game Kentucky should win. The Wildcats outrank their opponent Tuesday night, by a wide margin. They have more talent in the starting lineup. They have more talent off the bench.
But we all know, the emotions of March, coupled with a Kentucky visit to an upper-division SEC opponent, changes the surface analysis of any game.
Ole Miss has lost back-to-back games on the final possession. It has dropped three out of four. The Rebels are an NCAA Tournament team, but a win over Kentucky could seal the deal – and perhaps change the narrative on the end of their season.
Kentucky coach John Calipari is aware of these things, and he worries about them as his team travels to Oxford for a 9 p.m. tipoff in an effort to put a 19-point loss to Tennessee behind them.
“They’re an NCAA Tournament team. They’re a team that’s played well, been aggressive and played well all season,” Calipari said. “I’d imagine – are there still tickets for sale down there? I would say there’s not. It’s going to be a war and they know it and their team will be ready. Look, we don’t face anybody that’s not ready to play. Some games we play better than others, but the other teams that we play we understand what we’re getting. I fully expect those guys to really get after it. It should be a high-flying kind of game.”
Calipari wasn’t convinced that his team was ready to get after it in Knoxville last Saturday. With the Wildcats still playing without senior Reid Travis, a certain element of poise and toughness eluded UK at Tennessee, and the offense, usually spearheaded on the road by freshman Ryan Herro, never got in sync in Knoxville.
Calipari said he wants his players to play more for each other than for themselves, but that his young team sometimes relapses, and that affects its play on both ends.
“Well, when we are aggressive and we get after it we’ll turn you over,” Calipari said. “When we’re letting teams throw it wherever they want and not truly putting pressure on the ball for whatever reason, we’re not the same team. We’ve just got to get the guys to understand for us to be successful here’s what we’ve got to look like. It’s not guaranteeing that you win, but it puts you in the best position to play your best version as a team. This team is connected to each other and the minute that they start worrying more about their own performance we don’t trust each other, which means you’re not aggressive. Which means you don’t take chances. Which means you’re not pushing up. So, we’ve just got to get back to where we were. But it’s a bunch of young guys still learning.”
Calipari has been preaching a return to ball pressure in practice. Assistant coach Tony Barbee said the offense that comes from that defensive pressure and the turnovers it produces is a must-have element for the Wildcats. It’s a question of whether UK will dictate what the opposing offense is going to do, or let that offense run whatever it wants.
“We have to get back to what we were doing to cause those turnovers. That was we were really getting after the ball,” Barbee said. “We were pressuring, we were making passes difficult, we were getting in passing lanes, we were being very disruptive in our opponents’ offense, and that hasn’t been the case. Definitely not the last game. Tennessee was able to do what they wanted, to run what they wanted, get the ball where they wanted. Give them credit for being able to do that, but we weren’t how we’ve been defensively, so we’ve got to get back to that defensively because that’s a key in our success is being very disruptive and getting points off of turnovers.”
Another part of the struggle is just getting a young team to understand the hunger and effort level of a team fighting Kentucky for a big victory late in the season. Immanuel Quickley, who played one of his best games Saturday in Knoxville, said that is hitting home.
“I think any team that plays against us is always a desperate team, just because it can help their résumé come March if they were to beat us,” he said. “I think every team is a desperate team when they play us.”
Desperate or not, Calipari expects Ole Miss to be talented and motivated.
“They’re really good and playing well,” Calipari said. “They shoot the three. They drive the ball. They create fouls. They create opportunities for bigs. They’re really good.”
Kentucky should feel some urgency too. After its 19-point loss at Tennessee, a number of mock brackets dropped the Wildcats to the No. 2 seed line. The Wildcats can ill afford to give the tournament committee more cause to look elsewhere for the final No. 1 seed.
