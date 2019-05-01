CRAWFORD | Without Omaha Beach, a new favorite, new posts and a new outlook for the Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With favorite Omaha Beach being scratched from the Kentucky Derby with an entrapped epiglottis, the race opens up, and the colt’s future slows down until the malady can be treated.
So what happens now? A few things:
1). OMAHA BEACH GOES TO THE SIDELINES:
First off, his condition is not life-threatening. It can, however, wreak havoc on equine athletic performance.
It can be repaired, but will take several weeks, which effectively sidelines Omaha Beach for the Triple Crown series. Owner Rick Porter told The Daily Racing Form that the colt will have surgery Monday or Tuesday in Lexington.
Trainer Richard Mandella said he noticed Omaha Beach coughing after training and ordered him to be “scoped,” a procedure in which veterinarians look down the colt’s airway with a small camera.
That procedure, performed Tuesday, revealed an entrapped epiglottis, or abnormality in the small piece of cartilage at the base of the airway that can obstruct or affect a horse’s breathing. Porter told DRF he chose to enter the horse into the race anyway, hoping the issue could be treated.
Porter told DRF that a doctor from Roof & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington came in to try to free up the epiglottis but that it went back to its original position each time.
“We noticed him cough a few times,” Mandella said. “It caused us to scope him, and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week, so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks. We’ll have to figure out a whole new game plan.”
2). THERE’S A NEW MORNING LINE, AND A NEW FAVORITE:
Churchill Downs’ oddsmaker Mike Battaglia issued a new morning line, with 2-year-old champion Game Winner the favorite at 9-2, followed by stablemates Roadster and Improbable at 5-1. Tacitus and Maximum Security are next at 8-1.
Next in line are Code of Honor and Win Win Win at 12-1, followed by War of Will, Vekoma and By My Standards at 15-1.
3). THE DERBY BECOMES THE BOB BAFFERT SHOW AGAIN:
The Hall of Fame trainer who is trying to match "Plain" Ben Jones as the only men to win the Kentucky Derby six times will bring the top three morning-line choices into the race.
Baffert trains the new morning-line favorite, Game Winner, who was the 2-year-old champion and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs last fall. But he has finished second in his past two races, and you wonder if he’ll get enough support at the windows to leave him as the top choice.
The post-time favorite has won the race the past six years.
Roadster, who won the Santa Anita Derby, could be the new favorite once the bets start rolling in. He’s the colt who jockey Mike Smith left to take the mount on Omaha Beach.
And finally Baffert has Improbable, who lost to Omaha Beach by a length in the Arkansas Derby on a sloppy track. He had to be backed out of the gate before the race and had some troubles at the start. Baffert has taken off his blinkers for the Kentucky Derby.
4). BODEXPRESS ENTERS THE FIELD:
The Derby’s only also-eligible gets the call up. The second-place finisher in the Grade 1 Florida Derby has not won a race in five tries. He’ll try to become the fourth winless colt to win the Derby. The last to do it was Brokers Tip in 1933. Since then, only 11 have tried it, including three in the past four years. Bodexpress’ sire was the Baffert-trained Bodemeister, who led the Kentucky Derby with 150 yards to go before being run down by I’ll Have Another. He also ran second in the Preakness.
Bodexpress is trained by Gustavo Delgado, a legendary trainer in his home country of Venezuela. After three decades of success there, including four times winning its version of the Triple Crown, Delgado had instant success at Gulfstream Park.
Bodexpress will be ridden by Chris Landeros, who has never ridden him in a race. He’ll open with odds of 30-1.
5). POST POSITIONS SHUFFLE:
With Omaha Beach, who drew the No. 12 post, all of the entries from 13-20 now move one spot to the left, with Bodexpress taking the No. 20 hole.
It will move Roadster out of the unlucky No. 17 post for the Derby. Horses breaking from that spot are 0-40. It now will be occupied by Steve Asmussen’s Long Range Toddy. He’s followed by Spinoff and Country House.
