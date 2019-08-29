CRAWFORD | WKU-Central Arkansas Game Day: How to watch, and more

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- WKU does the honors in getting the college football season started locally, with a Thursday night kickoff against the FCS Central Arkansas Bears at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Tyson Helton's first game as head coach. A quick 10-point pregame rundown.
1). Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT.
2). Where to watch: ESPN-Plus streaming (Graham Doty, Bob Belvin, Brandon Doughty).
3). The Line: WKU by 9.5. Over: 54.5.
4). Scouting Central Arkansas: The Bears open the season with an FBS opponent for a third straight year and return the entire starting backfield from a team that went 6-5 in alumnus Nathan Brown's first season as head coach. They're 2-12 all-time against FBS opponents since moving to Division I, but one of those wins came in Bowling Green against WKU in 2009. Central Arkansas is led by sophomore quarterback Breylin Smith, who missed the final seven games of last season with a broken ankle. His backup also returns in sophomore Luke Hales, who started the final seven games and led the Bears to a 4-3 mark in that stretch. The Bears have one of the better running back corps in FCS, led by senior Carlos Blackman and junior Kierre Crossley, who have combined for nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
5). Scouting WKU: With a new coach there are plenty of unknowns, but there is one thing WKU does have -- plenty of returning experience on offense, with nine starters back. The Hilltoppers are one of only two teams in the country to have every possible start back on the offensive line. Helton will turn to redshirt junior Steve Duncan at quarterback, but keep an eye on the defensive side, where junior DeAngelo Malone and redshirt sophomore Juwuan Jones are expected to make big strides. Jones was voted an FWAA Freshman All-American last season after producing five sacks and 43 total tackles. Junior Kyle Bailey -- who totaled 47 tackles and one interception in his first two seasons for the Hilltoppers as a safety -- has moved to linebacker.
6). Spotlight player: All eyes will be on Duncan, as WKU hopes to return to the kind of high-scoring ways it displayed under Jeff Brohm and Bobby Petrino. Duncan led WKU with 1,071 yards passing and nine touchdowns in 2018. If he struggles, graduate transfer Ty Storey, who came to The Hill from Arkansas with one season of eligibility remaining, is ready as the backup.
7). Sideline storyline: Helton is making his head-coaching debut, but it's not his first go-round at WKU. He was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach here in 2014 and '15, before stints as QB coach at USC in 2016-17 and offensive coordinator at Tennessee last season. He comes from a coaching family. His father, Kim, was a coach in college and the NFL and is an offensive analyst now at WKU. His brother, Clay, is the coach at USC.
On the importance of winning his first game, Helton said this week: "Obviously winning builds confidence and that's the name of the game. Every game you go into you expect to win, you don't hope you win you expect you win. We expect to win this football game, but with that being said we're playing a pretty dang good opponent. In the opener last year, they go to Tulsa and really had a great opportunity to win the game. I look at their football team, both offensively and defensively, it will be a great challenge for us. Our guys have to be ready to play, we have to play good football and if we do that then hopefully we'll come out with a W. But this is a good opponent that we're about to play and it will be a good test for our football team."
8). Fan tips: Thursday's game has been designated a black-out by WKU. A clear bag policy will be in effect for games at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium this season. Parking lots will officially open at 3 p.m. for tonight's game. Topper Walk begins at 4:10 p.m. in front of the Downing Student Union and continues down the Avenue of Champions.
9). Video:
The Red Towel holds a lot of meaning for @WKUSports fans, athletes and alums alike. @WKUFootball has their own special towel tradition before each home game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ypv9Lorwsl— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 28, 2019
10). Picks: Rick Bozich -- WKU 27-21; Eric Crawford -- WKU 35-21.
